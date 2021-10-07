Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Unemployment Rate Remains Double for People with Disabilities 18 Months Into Pandemic, Reports Allsup Employment Services

Unemployment Rate Remains Double for People with Disabilities 18 Months Into Pandemic, Reports Allsup Employment Services

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

AES helps people with disabilities to access employment during post-pandemic economy, as nation observes National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October

Diane Winiarski, Allsup Employment Services

Diane Winiarski is director of Allsup Employment Services, a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network, helping individuals with disabilities to return to work through the SSA Ticket to Work program.

Diane Winiarski is director of Allsup Employment Services, a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network, helping individuals with disabilities to return to work through the SSA Ticket to Work program.

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The latest economic data show people with disabilities continue to experience an unemployment rate twice that of people without disabilities, adding to the difficulties that individuals can experience when a disability disrupts their life, work and health, according to Allsup Employment Services, which provides return to work services through the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) Ticket to Work program.

 

Monthly data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the continuing higher rate of unemployment, with 10.9 percent unemployment for people with disabilities and 5.0 percent unemployment for people without disabilities in August.

 

“The economy was greatly affected by the pandemic and many individuals lost their jobs, but it was especially hard for those with disabilities,” said Diane Winiarski, Director at Allsup Employment Services (AES), an SSA-authorized Employment Network (EN). “As the economy recovers, we need to create a more inclusive workforce that gives individuals with disabilities the opportunities they deserve to reenter the workforce.”

 

October marks National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which commemorates the many and varied contributions of individuals with disabilities to America’s economy. COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the unemployment rate for people with disabilities, pushing the rate up to 13.2% in August 2020.

 

AES has helped thousands of people with disabilities return back to former employers or find new job opportunities in growing industries through Ticket to Work (TTW), a free program available to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients who reach medical stability or recovery.

 

Learn more about returning to work at AllsupEmploymentServices.com or call 1-866-540-5105.

 

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services is a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network, providing free services to beneficiaries through the Ticket to Work program. Allsup Employment Services professionals deliver resources and services nationwide to help Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients take full advantage of the incentives and support that are available to them when they return to work. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com or @AllsupESWork.

 

Attachment

  • Diane Winiarski, Allsup Employment Services 
CONTACT: Rebecca Ray
Allsup
(618) 236-5065
r.ray@allsup.com

Samantha Fernandez
Pinkston
(703) 946-0326
samantha.fernandez@pinkston.co

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.