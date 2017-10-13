UNESCO selects France’s Azoulay as new chief

PARIS (Reuters) – The United Nations’ cultural agency selected former French culture minister Audrey Azoulay as its new chief on Friday, handing her the keys to revive UNESCO’s fortunes after the United States pulled out.
