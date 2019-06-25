UNEX Manufacturing Wins SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects

4th Consecutive Year Win of Prestigious Award

LAKEWOOD, N.J., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNEX Manufacturing, Inc. , the trusted industry leader in providing innovative order picking and space saving solutions, was chosen for the 2019 SDCE 100 Award for top supply chain projects by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. UNEX was chosen for implementing over 4000 UNEX Span-Track wheel beds at Cutter & Buck’s new distribution center in Canada.

“UNEX is extremely pleased to be selected for the fourth consecutive time to win this prestigious award for helping Cutter & Buck improve their space utilization in their distribution center, for speeding order picking, and for boosting productivity with our simple to implement and easy-to-use material handling and storage solutions,” said Brian C. Neuwirth, President, UNEX Manufacturing.

“Every year our list of submissions for the SDCE 100 continues to grow as more companies rely on the expertise of supply management for innovative decision-making. Our winners raise the bar for what is achievable in the supply chain,” says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “With a variety of company sizes and industry sectors represented, our Top 100 are leading examples for how to approach and solve supply chain challenges. Congratulations to our 2019 winners and the projects that delivered greater operational efficiencies and bottom-line results across the supply chain.”

Cutter & Buck has a lean staff that picks from 1 million golf shirts, hoodies, rain jackets and other items across 25,000 distinct pick locations within their new facility. UNEX Span-Track racks reach 30 feet in height to provide a neat, clean, and organized environment for storing the apparel. The company has been able to double their business without having to double their space footprint.

UNEX Span-Track makes it easier to replenish products from the back of the rack, while order pickers continue to pick from the front pick face, allowing a continual operation and flow for order picking. When Cutter & Buck does inventory reconciliation, the operations continues running as everything is well-organized and easy to count.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

About UNEX Manufacturing, Inc.

Founded in 1964, UNEX is the trusted industry leader in order picking solutions that maximize space usage, increase pick rates and improve ergonomics. UNEX offers a full range of order picking solutions, including their patented carton flow solution Span-Track , a full line of gravity conveyor products tailored to the order picking process and UNEX Flow Cells for durable, modular and portable storage for the manufacturing floor. For assembly and medium to small items, UNEX SpeedCell is a dynamic, high-density storage solution that optimizes storage and pick space. Using an extensive distribution channel, the company ensures local support is available for every customer, no matter the location, exceeding customer expectations through continuous improvement, customer service and empowered employees. UNEX is an ISO-certified company committed to quality and bringing value to customers in the wine & spirits distribution, food & beverage, retail and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit: www.unex.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .

For More Information, contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR Atlanta

(770) 642-2080 x 214

[email protected]