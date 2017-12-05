UNEX Wins 2018 Most Valuable Supplier Award from MHEDA

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNEX Manufacturing, Inc., the trusted industry leader in providing innovative order picking solutions, announces the company has earned the prestigious MVS (Most Valuable Supplier) Award for 2018 from the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) for the third consecutive year.

To qualify for the MVS Award, UNEX was required to meet a series of criteria in a number of areas important to the distributor companies who do business with them. In addition to confirming an on-going commitment to safety and documenting a program that “gives back,” MVS Award winners have demonstrated an overall commitment to business excellence by documenting programs in the following areas:

Industry Advocacy

Distributor Advocacy

Business Networking

Continuing Education

Business Best Practices

“UNEX is very pleased to once again win the MVS award from MHEDA for demonstrating our commitment to our dealer network, employees and community,” said Brian C. Neuwirth, VP of Sales and Marketing at UNEX Manufacturing. “This win is based on the hard work of the UNEX employees who assist our distributors and clients with the highest integrity, superior services and innovative solutions for improved order picking speeds and space utilization.”

“MHEDA’s MVS Award winners represent a commitment to excellence in managing their business and in providing outstanding support to the distributor,” said Buddy Smith, MHEDA’s 2017 Chairman of the Board and CEO of CMH Services in Columbia, SC. “MHEDA is proud of all the MVS winners.”

UNEX Manufacturing offers a full range of order picking solutions, including the patented carton flow solution Span-Track, which provides conveyor-like carton flow that doubles capacity. UNEX carton flow can be integrated into any structure, ranging from shelving to specialized pick modules. UNEX also designs and manufactures a full line of gravity conveyor products tailored to the order picking process. UNEX Flow Cells can be used as durable, modular and portable workstations for the manufacturing floor, boosting productivity and improving ergonomics.

About MHEDA

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is the only national trade association dedicated solely to improving the proficiency of the independent material handling distributor. MHEDA represents close 650 companies in the material handling equipment business. Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices. For more information, visit www.mheda.org.

About UNEX Manufacturing, Inc.

Founded in 1964, UNEX is the trusted industry leader in order picking solutions that maximize space usage, increase pick rates and improve ergonomics. UNEX offers a full range of order picking solutions, including their patented carton flow solution Span-Track, a full line of gravity conveyor products tailored to the order picking process and UNEX Flow Cells for durable, modular and portable storage for the manufacturing floor. Using an extensive distribution channel, the company ensures local support is available for every customer, no matter the location, exceeding customer expectations through continuous improvement, customer service and empowered employees. UNEX is an ISO-certified company committed to quality and bringing value to customers in the wine & spirits distribution, food & beverage, retail and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit: www.unex.com.

