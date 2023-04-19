NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 10, 2021 to March 7, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2023

United Natural Foods, Inc. NEWS – UNFI NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that United Natural Foods, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite its cost-saving Value Path initiative, United Natural Foods had not invested in improving its data management and related infrastructure; (2) as a result, the Company could not respond adequately to cost changes, such as inflationary pressure; (3) as a result, the Company could not appreciate the benefits of procurement gains and inventory gains achieved during fiscal 2022; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s profitability would be materially adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in United Natural Foods you have until May 19, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status.

