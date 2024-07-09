NEWTOWN, Pa., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a leading class action law firm, is investigating breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of shareholders of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) between March 14, 2022, and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the “Relevant Period”).

Background on UnitedHealth.

UnitedHealth operates UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Optum provides technology-enabled services to the healthcare market, while UnitedHealthcare offers health insurance to individuals, employers, and small businesses in the United States.

The Claims

On January 6, 2021, UnitedHealth announced that its Optum segment would acquire Change Healthcare, a company that provides data solutions to improve clinical decision-making and simplify healthcare payment processes. Both Optum and Change Healthcare have access to highly sensitive healthcare data. Despite numerous assurances to the investors and the DOJ, it is alleged that there was never a meaningful firewall to protect customer data.

Following the merger announcement, on February 24, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) filed a lawsuit seeking to block UnitedHealth from completing this acquisition on the grounds that the proposed business combination would violate antitrust laws. Specifically, the DOJ alleged that a merger between Optim and Change Healthcare would give United Health unparalleled access to sensitive patient information. In September 2022, the DOJ lost at trial and the Change Healthcare acquisition was allowed to proceed.

On February 27, 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that the DOJ had reopened its antitrust investigation into UnitedHealth’s acquisition of Change Healthcare. This time, however, the DOJ focused on insider stock sales of more than $100 million before news about the Change Healthcare merger became public. On news of the DOJ’s renewed investigation, the price of UnitedHealth stock dropped 12%, from a closing price of $525.32 per share on February 26, 2024, to close at $513.42 per share on February 27, 2024. UnitedHealth’s stock continued to decline, to close at $498.28 per share on February 28, 2024, more than $27 lower than the price on February 26, 2024.

