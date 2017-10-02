UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: completes the disposal of the So Ouest Plaza building

Paris, Amsterdam, October 2, 2017

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco completes the disposal of the So Ouest Plaza building

Further to the agreement (promesse de vente) entered into in February 2017, Unibail-Rodamco announces the completion of the disposal of the So Ouest Plaza building, located in Levallois-Perret, to an institutional investor represented by BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Services. The Net Disposal Price (NDP)(1) is €473.8 Mn.

Unibail-Rodamco was advised by GINISTY & Associés, and the buyer was advised by Wargny Katz and Clifford Chance.

1 Net Disposal Price (NDP): Total Acquisition Cost incurred by the acquirer minus all transfer taxes and transaction costs

