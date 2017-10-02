UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: completes the disposal of the So Ouest Plaza building

Breaking News
Paris, Amsterdam, October 2, 2017

Press release

  

Unibail-Rodamco completes the disposal of the So Ouest Plaza building

Further to the agreement (promesse de vente) entered into in February 2017, Unibail-Rodamco announces the completion of the disposal of the So Ouest Plaza building, located in Levallois-Perret, to an institutional investor represented by BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Services. The Net Disposal Price (NDP)(1) is €473.8 Mn.

Unibail-Rodamco was advised by GINISTY & Associés, and the buyer was advised by Wargny Katz and Clifford Chance.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud                             

+33 1 76 77 58 02                           

[email protected]

Media Relations

Caroline Bruel

+33 1 76 77 57 94

[email protected]

About Unibail-Rodamco

Created in 1968, Unibail-Rodamco SE is Europe’s largest listed commercial property company, with a presence in 11 EU countries, and a portfolio of assets valued at €42.5 billion as of June 30, 2017. As an integrated operator, investor and developer, the Group aims to cover the whole of the real estate value creation chain. With the support of its 2,008 professionals, Unibail-Rodamco applies those skills to highly specialised market segments such as large shopping centres in major European cities and large offices and convention & exhibition centres in the Paris region.

The Group distinguishes itself through its focus on the highest architectural, city planning and environmental standards. Its long term approach and sustainable vision focuses on the development or redevelopment of outstanding places to shop, work and relax. Its commitment to environmental, economic and social sustainability has been recognised by inclusion in the FTSE4Good and STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes.

The Group is a member of the CAC 40, AEX 25 and EuroSTOXX 50 indices. It benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings.

For more information, please visit our website: www.unibail-rodamco.com

1 Net Disposal Price (NDP): Total Acquisition Cost incurred by the acquirer minus all transfer taxes and transaction costs

