UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE : Number of voting rights and shares at May 31, 2018

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO
Paris, Amsterdam, June 4, 2018
Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the capital at May 31, 2018
(article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
|
Date
|
Total number of shares in the capital
|
Total number of voting rights
|
31/05/2018
|
99,962,993
|
99,962,993
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Incorporated in France
Share capital: €499,814,965
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS
