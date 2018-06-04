UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE : Number of voting rights and shares at May 31, 2018

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

Paris, Amsterdam, June 4, 2018

Information on total number of voting rights and shares

in the capital at May 31, 2018

(article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights 31/05/2018 99,962,993 99,962,993

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE

A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board

Incorporated in France

Share capital: €499,814,965

Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris

Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

