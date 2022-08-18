Breaking News
UNICOM Engineering Announces Liquid and Immersion Cooling Portfolio for High-Density Computing

Explore the Next Generation of Sustainable Server Technology for the Data Center

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNICOM Engineering, a leading strategic system integration partner providing application platforms, deployment solutions, and lifecycle support services for software technology developers, data center infrastructure, and OEMs worldwide, has launched a new portfolio of immersion-ready servers for both single and two-phase immersion cooling. These servers were designed to expand the boundaries of today’s data centers by addressing the compute, density, and storage requirements of current and future workloads. “Customers are quickly adopting this advanced technology,” said Austin Hipes, Chief Technologist and VP of Engineering at UNICOM Engineering. “As data centers try to reduce their carbon footprint, the drive to develop new cooling technologies is imperative. As a result, liquid and immersion cooling are increasingly seen as essential technologies for the efficient and sustainable operations of high-performance workloads, in any location.” UNICOM Engineering’s latest product portfolio offers immersion-ready servers that are density optimized for compute-at-scale with full warranty and field service, all from a trusted partner.

UNICOM Engineering builds on the success of our previous platform families while utilizing familiar and trusted technology from leading Tier-1 providers like Intel and Dell Technologies. “Working hand-in-hand with these core partners, UNICOM Engineering offers Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling solutions and fully validated and supported immersion-ready platforms to meet high-density, dynamic business requirements and data center standardization initiatives,” says Hipes. These 1U and 2U systems support a variety of configurations to address specific compute, storage, and accelerator functionality. The systems are also designed to address workloads from High-Performance Computing (HPC), High-Performance Data Analytics (HPDA), and High-Frequency Trading (HFT) to traditional corporate IT, virtual desktop infrastructure, and even AI and Machine learning.

As a design and integration specialist, UNICOM Engineering offers comprehensive services that can provide everything from direct to chip liquid cooling solutions to immersion conversion and completely custom-designed server solutions optimized for density in an immersion environment. Additionally, as a strategic system integration partner, they offer the regulatory compliance, logistics, installation services, and global support that immersion solutions require.

UNICOM Engineering provides comprehensive validation and optimization services to ensure smooth technology transitions. Field application engineers work with customers to ensure they understand how to take full advantage of Liquid and Immersion Cooling and its feature-rich values. For evaluation unit availability and platform specifications, please contact UNICOM Engineering Sales.

About UNICOM Engineering
UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and life cycle deployment services for software developers and OEMs serving storage, security, communications, video, and healthcare IT markets worldwide. We are best known for our solution design technologies, integration expertise, and unique deployment capabilities. All of our turnkey platforms and appliances are designed for longevity and backed by life cycle management services. We create products and business solutions that solve deployment challenges, accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and increase business efficiencies. For more information, visit www.unicomengineering.com.
