The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Unidirectional Tapes Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Unidirectional Tapes Market ” By Resin Type (Thermoplastic and Thermoset), By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber), By End-User Type (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports & Leisure, and Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Unidirectional Tapes Market size was valued at USD 151.64 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 332.44 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.31% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Unidirectional Tapes Market Overview

Composite materials based on unidirectional carbon or glass fibers are known as unidirectional tapes (UD Tapes). These tapes can be tailored to the application and are produced using a variety of thermoplastic resins. The carbon or glass fiber must be the appropriate size to ensure the best possible bond to the plastic. As a result, unidirectional tapes have exceptional mechanical qualities. They also have the durability, fire performance, and chemical resistance needed to meet a variety of application requirements.

The primary drivers of the market’s expansion are the rising demands from the automotive industry for the production of lightweight vehicles, as well as the rapidly expanding automotive sector globally and rising demands from the aerospace sector. Additionally, it is anticipated that growing government pressure to increase fuel efficiency will fuel demand for lightweight components, which will in turn drive the market. Unidirectional tapes made of carbon fiber are typically preferred in airplanes due to their high strength and solidity.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interest the client. The “Global Unidirectional Tapes Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Unidirectional Tapes Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are BASF, Celanese Corporation, SGL Group, Sabic, Royal Tencate, Hexcel Corporation, Evonik Industries, Solvay, Teijin Limited, Victrex, and Others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Unidirectional Tapes Market into Resin Type, Fiber Type, End-User Type, and Geography.

Unidirectional Tapes Market, by Resin Type Thermoplastic Thermoset

Unidirectional Tapes Market, by Fiber Type Glass Fiber Carbon Fiber

Unidirectional Tapes Market, by End-User Type Aerospace & Defense Automotive Sports & Leisure Others

Unidirectional Tapes Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



