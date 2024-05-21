The UEM market is fueled by the growing usage of mobile devices, the requirement for improved security, and the call for more efficient IT operations. UEM provides a complete solution for managing all types of endpoints, such as desktops, mobiles, and IoT devices. This centralised approach enhances efficiency and streamlines operations. Nevertheless, the market encounters challenges including the expenses associated with implementation, the intricacy of integrating with current systems, and worries regarding data privacy and compliance regulations.

Lewes, Delaware, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Unified Endpoint Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40.5% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 4.4236 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 48.026 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

By Application

By Development Model

By Geography

By Development Model

CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst's working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Unified Endpoint Management Market Overview

Increasing Mobile Device Adoption: The growth of the Unified Endpoint Management Market is primarily fueled by the substantial increase in the adoption of mobile devices by companies. With the growing dependence of businesses on smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices for their everyday operations, the importance of a centralised management solution becomes essential. Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) technologies empower IT departments to effectively oversee, safeguard, and assist a wide range of endpoints, thereby improving operational efficiency and mitigating security vulnerabilities.

Enhanced Security Needs: One of the main factors propelling the Unified Endpoint Management Market is security concerns. Businesses are placing a higher priority on protecting sensitive data across all endpoints due to the expanding threat landscape. Enterprise clients are more likely to trust and rely on UEM solutions because of its strong security features, which include encryption, remote wipe, and compliance monitoring. These capabilities also assist reduce potential breaches and maintain regulatory conformance.

Demand for Streamlined IT Operations: The market for unified endpoint management is being driven by the need for more efficient IT operations. IT staff have less complexity and labour when managing multiple devices on a single platform thanks to UEM technologies. Because of the lower costs, increased output, and more adaptable IT infrastructure that result from this consolidation, businesses aiming for operational excellence find it to be a compelling investment.

High Implementation Costs: The high cost of deployment is one of the main barriers to the market for unified endpoint management. The initial cost of UEM solutions, which includes hardware, software, and training, may be high for businesses. This cost barrier may prevent smaller companies or those with limited IT resources from implementing UEM systems, which would impede the expansion of the market.

Complexity of Integration: One major obstacle is the intricacy of integrating UEM systems with the current IT architecture. Businesses frequently have a variety of outdated technologies that might not work well with the latest UEM platforms. This integration challenge may result in longer deployment periods, higher expenses, and possible company operations disruptions, which may lower the adoption rate overall.

Data Privacy and Compliance Concerns: The market for unified endpoint management is further constrained by worries about data privacy and compliance. UEM systems manage sensitive data across several endpoints, making it more difficult to ensure compliance with different data protection requirements. Some companies are reluctant to completely adopt UEM solutions since failing to comply with these standards may result in fines and harm to an organization’s reputation.

Geographic Dominance:

The Unified Endpoint Management Market is dominated geographically by North America due to its sophisticated IT infrastructure, widespread use of mobile devices, and strict regulatory policies. The dominance of this region’s market is further supported by the existence of significant technological corporations and a strong emphasis on cybersecurity. North America’s leading position in the global UEM market is also a result of significant expenditures in digital transformation efforts and a proactive approach to endpoint management.

Unified Endpoint Management Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Vmware, Inc., Landesk, Microsoft Corporation, Unisys Corporation, IBM Corporation, Soti, CA Technologies, Dell Inc., Symantec Corporation, Matrix42. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Unified Endpoint Management Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry’s key players.

Unified Endpoint Management Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Unified Endpoint Management Market into Application, Development Model, And Geography.

Unified Endpoint Management Market, by Application Transportation and Logistics Automotive Retail and Consumer goods Telecom and IT Others

Unified Endpoint Management Market, by Development Model Cloud-based On-premise

Unified Endpoint Management Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



