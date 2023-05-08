Growing Demand for Consolidated Cloud Security Drives Unified Threat Management Market

New York, USA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Unified Threat Management Market , By Component, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Vertical – Forecast Till 2030”, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 10.9 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 11.20% during the assessment timeframe.

Unified Threat Management Market Analysis

The unified threat management market is likely to witness significant growth. Various organizations are boosting their investments to accelerate user growth, augmenting a robust creator economy.

Key Players

Prominent unified threat management market players include

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM

Hewlett Packard Company

Sophos Group plc.

Unified Threat Management Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size By 2030 USD 10.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.20% from 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Growth Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The vendors are updating the UTM solutions at every small interval which increases the unified threat management market opportunities for improving their performance and fulfilling the needs of end-users. Key Market Drivers regulatory use of data breaches helps in evolving the unified threat management market growth.

Unified threat management (UTM) capabilities, also known as a Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), provide multiple security features and services to protect devices and services on the network from security threats in a simplified way. UTM functions include antivirus, anti-spam, content filtering, and web filtering solutions.

IT teams face significant challenges in protecting their companies’ digital assets against evolving and sophisticated threats, including spam & phishing attacks, viruses, trojans & spyware-infected files, unapproved content, and unapproved website access. UTM solutions address these challenges with limited budgets and resources. Implementing unified threat management capabilities helps secure multiple devices designed to perform a specialized function, including spam filtering and web content filtering/antivirus protection.

Industry Trends

The increasing adoption of IoT and artificial intelligence across various domains drive the unified threat management industry. Besides, the market growth is predominantly driven by factors such as increasing cases of data breaches, malicious actors operating from anywhere in the world, growing convergence between cyberspace & physical systems, and the difficulty in reducing vulnerabilities in complex cyber networks.

The growing number of ransomware attacks and the rising sophistication of cyberattacks are major unified threat management market drivers. Over the past few years, cybercrime and scams have increased significantly, causing massive losses to businesses. However, shortages of unified threat management professionals and budget constraints among SMEs and start-ups in developing economies are two major factors impeding market growth.

The rise in cyber fraud and cyberattacks will be a major driving force in the market. When malicious code is unintentionally downloaded on a computer or mobile device, it exposes users to various risks. Also, high investments required for unified threat management development hamper the market growth. Budgets assigned to meet cybersecurity needs are not keeping pace with the number of attacks. Emerging businesses in MEA, Latin America, and APAC frequently struggle to find suitable funds to implement cybersecurity solutions.

A lack of capital finance and security professionals can be a significant barrier to adopting a cybersecurity approach for certain small and medium-sized businesses. The increase in targeted assaults globally and a rise in malware and phishing attacks boost the market demand. As cybercrime has skyrocketed, businesses worldwide have increased spending on cutting-edge information security solutions to strengthen their internal security infrastructures.

The rise in demand for cloud-based unified threat management solutions offers significant market opportunities. Because of its dependable and adaptable architecture, the concept of cloud computing is widely used. Cloud solutions are increasingly becoming popular among enterprises because they simplify data storage and provide users with access to limitless computing capacity via remote servers accessible via the Internet.

Segments

The global unified threat management market is segmented into components, deployments, organization size, verticals, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into hardware and software. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, government, utilities, retail, and others. By regions, the UTM market is sub-segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global unified threat management market. With the increased internet use in countries such as the United States and Canada, cybersecurity technologies are expected to grow in popularity. Besides, growing deployments of sophisticated cybersecurity technologies in prominent banks such as JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, and Bank of America boost the UTM market size, providing round-the-clock protection against hackers.

Furthermore, the growing wireless infrastructure for portable devices increases data risk, making security a necessary and critical aspect of any firm in the region. The unified threat management market in the Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly. Rapid industrialization and the increasing adoption of digital transactions create a vast demand for UTM solutions. Furthermore, rising security threat awareness and expanding IT security systems in developed & developing countries contribute to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The unified threat management market includes tier-1, tier-2, and local players, having a global reach and diverse product portfolios. Technology developers focus on creating personalized solutions and standard products to cater to customers’ needs. UTM solution providers prioritize investments in advanced technologies, robust R&D projects, and strategic partnerships.

These companies are focusing on aggressive marketing growth, promotions, and participation in trade shows to strengthen their market positioning. Major unified threat management market players invest in R&D and marketing strategies such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and developments to expand their market footprint and acquire more clients.

For instance, on Apr.18, 2023, Vega Reederei GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), a leading operator of container ships, tankers, and bulk carriers, announced a partnership with Inmarsat to enhance cyber security across its fleet. Inmarsat offers global coverage and cyber-security capabilities through Fleet Xpress and Fleet Secure UTM.

Inmarsat’s cyber unified threat management is connected to its Global Xpress Ka-band satellite communications and L-band backup solutions through Fleet Xpress services, covering Fleet Secure. Under the new agreement, Inmarsat will install its UTM across Vega Reederei’s fleet of vessels. Vega is being proactive in protecting its connected fleet safe against growing cyber threats through these installations.

