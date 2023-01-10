Florham Park, New Jersey, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unified Women’s Healthcare (“Unified”), a leading women’s health company, today announced its physician practice management business has entered the Illinois market.

Midwest Center for Women’s HealthCare (MCWHC) has become Unified’s first affiliated practice in Illinois and has established the company’s presence in the state. With this strategic affiliation, Unified will support obstetrics and gynecology practices across 17 states and the District of Columbia that provide care for more than three million women annually.

“We are thrilled to welcome this skilled physician group to our network of more than 2,600 providers and expand our reach into the Midwest,” said Unified Women’s Healthcare President of OB-GYN, Chris Sueling. “Unified offers private practices the business acumen, resources, and innovation they need to thrive, while enabling clinicians to focus on serving patients and improving outcomes.

“We look forward to working together and advancing our shared vision – for all women to have the best healthcare in the world.”

With more than 50 trusted physicians, midwives and nurse practitioners, Midwest Center for Women’s HealthCare is the largest single-specialty group of board-certified OB-GYNs in the state of Illinois. The practice offers personalized care from adolescence through menopause at more than a dozen locations throughout the Chicago suburbs.

The strategic alliance was formed with the co-leadership of Midwest Center for Women’s Healthcare’s President, Dr. Susan Scanlon, a NAMS Certified Menopause Practitioner (NCMP) and Fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG), and its CEO, Heidi Spears, who holds a Master of Health Administration. Under the new partnership, Scanlon has been named Unified’s medical director of Illinois and chairman of the Clinical Governance Board and Spears has been named Unified’s senior vice president of operations in the region.

“Midwest Center for Women’s HealthCare’s cornerstone philosophy is to provide exceptional individualized healthcare to women,” Scanlon said. “Our new partnership with Unified offers our organization additional health management resources and a stronger operational backbone, allowing us to further our mission while focusing on our number one concern – our patients.”

“Our strategic alliance with Unified is part of a growing trend among private physician practices who seek greater levels of operational efficiency, thereby freeing up clinicians to best serve patients,” Spears added. “Through this partnership, our organization will now gain access to the largest OB-GYN management services platform in the nation and tap into state-of-the-art fertility and maternity data analysis tools to enable our doctors to make even more informed clinical decisions for our patients.”

About Unified Women’s Healthcare

Unified Women’s Healthcare is a leading women’s health company that strategically operates, affiliates, and invests in businesses that drive better outcomes and experiences for patients throughout every milestone and moment of their healthcare journey. Founded in 2009, Unified supports more than 2,600 providers across 21 markets in North America and remains an indispensable source of business knowledge and innovation to transform women’s healthcare. Its three businesses remain top in their field, including the largest OB-GYN physician practice management platform in the United States, the global pioneer in fertility treatment and science (CCRM Fertility), and the leading women’s maternity analytics platform that directly improves birth outcomes (Lucina). For more information, visit unifiedwomenshealthcare.com.

About Midwest Center for Women’s HealthCare

Midwest Center for Women’s HealthCare (MCWHC) is the largest single-specialty group of board-certified obstetrics and gynecology physicians in the state of Illinois, serving the communities of Chicago’s North and Northwest suburbs. With more than 50 experienced OB-GYN physicians, certified nurse-midwives, and nurse practitioners, many who have practiced in the area for more than a decade, MCWHC clinicians have cared for several generations of patients within the same families. For more information, visit mcwhc.com.

