WILMINGTON, Mass., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its second quarter ended February 24, 2024 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter increased 8.8% to $590.7 million.

Operating income was $27.9 million, an increase of 34.9%.

The quarterly tax rate increased to 26.2% compared to 24.6% in the prior year.

Net income increased to $20.5 million from $17.8 million in the prior year, or 14.9%.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.09 from $0.95 in the prior year, or 14.7%.

EBITDA increased to $62.5 million compared to $50.5 million in the prior year, or 23.8%.

The Company’s financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 included approximately $3.2 million and $9.1 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its customer relationship management (“CRM”) computer system, enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system and branding initiatives (the “Key Initiatives”). In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of approximately $2.0 million. The effect of these items on the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 combined to decrease:

Both operating income and EBITDA by $3.2 million and $11.1 million, respectively.

Net income by $2.5 million and $8.3 million, respectively.

Diluted earnings per share by $0.13 and $0.44, respectively.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with the results from our second quarter which met our expectations and delivered solid growth in revenues, EBITDA and cash flows from operating activities. I want to sincerely thank all our Team Partners who continue to Always Deliver for each other and our customers as we strive towards our vision of being universally recognized as the best service provider in the industry. …all while living our Mission of Serving the People Who do the Hard Work.”

Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

Revenues for the quarter increased 9.5% to $522.4 million.

Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and fluctuations in the Canadian dollar, was 4.8%.

Operating margin increased to 3.6% from 2.9%.

Core Laundry Operations’ EBITDA margin increased to 9.9% from 8.7%.

The costs we incurred related to the Key Initiatives, discussed above, were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations’ segment, and decreased both the Core Laundry Operations’ operating and EBITDA margin for the second quarters of fiscal 2024 and 2023 by 0.6% and 2.3%, respectively.

The segment’s operating and EBITDA margin comparisons were also impacted by additional reserves we recorded related to our legacy environmental sites and investments that we have made over the last year in our corporate capabilities, which were partially offset by lower energy costs as a percentage of revenues. Further impacting the segment’s operating margin was elevated non-cash acquisition-related intangibles amortization resulting from the Company’s acquisition of Clean Uniform in March 2023.

Specialty Garments

Revenues for the quarter were $43.5 million, an increase of 3.2%, which was driven by growth in the segment’s cleanroom operations.

Operating margin increased to 22.8% from 19.1% a year ago, primarily as a result of improved operating leverage and lower merchandise expenses in our cleanroom operations.

Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations, and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash, cash equivalents and Short-term investments totaled $101.9 million as of February 24, 2024.

The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of February 24, 2024.

Cash flows from operating activities increased to $106.7 million in the first half of 2024, an increase of 66.3% over the prior year.

The Company repurchased 45,250 shares of Common Stock for $7.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. As of February 24, 2024, the Company had $91.9 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted for both the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 were 18.8 million.

Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “At this time, we continue to expect our revenues for fiscal 2024 to be between $2.415 billion and $2.425 billion and fully diluted earnings per share to be between $6.80 and $7.16.” Our guidance for fiscal 2024 continues to include one extra week of operations compared to fiscal 2023 due to the timing of our fiscal quarter, and assumes:

Core Laundry Operations’ operating and EBITDA margins at the midpoint of the range of 6.5% and 12.6%, respectively.

A revised estimate of $12.0 million of costs directly attributable to our Key Initiatives that will be expensed in fiscal 2024 and will decrease both the Core Laundry Operations’ operating and EBITDA margins by 0.6%.

An effective tax rate of 25.0%.

No impact from any future share buybacks or unexpected significantly adverse economic developments.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended (In thousands, except per share data) February 24, 2024 February 25, 2023 February 24, 2024 February 25, 2023 Revenues $ 590,711 $ 542,691 $ 1,184,236 $ 1,084,489 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 396,191 369,896 779,987 723,868 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 131,417 122,190 254,276 239,553 Depreciation and amortization 35,160 29,895 68,893 56,940 Total operating expenses 562,768 521,981 1,103,156 1,020,361 Operating income 27,943 20,710 81,080 64,128 Other expense (income): Interest income, net (350 ) (3,031 ) (3,184 ) (5,800 ) Other expense, net 575 114 1,291 905 Total other expense (income), net 225 (2,917 ) (1,893 ) (4,895 ) Income before income taxes 27,718 23,627 82,973 69,023 Provision for income taxes 7,261 5,817 20,191 17,256 Net income $ 20,457 $ 17,810 $ 62,782 $ 51,767 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 1.14 $ 0.99 $ 3.49 $ 2.88 Class B Common Stock $ 0.91 $ 0.79 $ 2.79 $ 2.31 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 1.09 $ 0.95 $ 3.35 $ 2.76 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 17,188 $ 14,962 $ 52,754 $ 43,488 Class B Common Stock $ 3,269 $ 2,848 $ 10,028 $ 8,279 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 20,457 $ 17,810 $ 62,782 $ 51,767 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 15,106 15,087 15,110 15,084 Class B Common Stock 3,590 3,590 3,590 3,590 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 18,754 18,767 18,758 18,757

(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) February 24, 2024 August 26, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,538 $ 79,443 Short-term investments 11,392 10,157 Receivables, net 291,784 279,078 Inventories 158,279 148,334 Rental merchandise in service 241,340 248,323 Prepaid taxes 9,563 20,907 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61,582 53,876 Total current assets 864,478 840,118 Property, plant and equipment, net 772,223 756,540 Goodwill 648,829 647,900 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 132,478 145,618 Deferred income taxes 617 567 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 69,726 62,565 Other assets 132,602 116,667 Total assets $ 2,620,953 $ 2,569,975 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 86,318 $ 92,730 Accrued liabilities 158,478 156,408 Accrued taxes — 352 Operating lease liabilities, current 18,068 17,739 Total current liabilities 262,864 267,229 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 123,446 121,682 Accrued and deferred income taxes 131,248 130,084 Operating lease liabilities 53,710 47,020 Total liabilities 571,268 566,015 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,509 1,510 Class B Common Stock 359 359 Capital surplus 101,197 99,303 Retained earnings 1,969,659 1,926,549 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,039 ) (23,761 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,049,685 2,003,960 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,620,953 $ 2,569,975

Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended February 24, 2024 Thirteen Weeks Ended February 25, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages) Core

Laundry

Operations Specialty

Garments First

Aid Total Core

Laundry

Operations Specialty

Garments

First

Aid Total Revenues $ 522,420 $ 43,462 $ 24,829 $ 590,711 $ 477,050 $ 42,127 $ 23,514 $ 542,691 Revenue Growth % 9.5 % 3.2 % 5.6 % 8.8 % Operating Income (Loss) (1), (2) $ 19,046 $ 9,901 $ (1,004 ) $ 27,943 $ 13,642 $ 8,045 $ (977 ) $ 20,710 Operating Margin 3.6 % 22.8 % -4.0 % 4.7 % 2.9 % 19.1 % -4.2 % 3.8 % EBITDA (1), (2) $ 51,646 $ 10,922 $ (40 ) $ 62,528 $ 41,507 $ 9,097 $ (113 ) $ 50,491 EBITDA Margin 9.9 % 25.1 % -0.2 % 10.6 % 8.7 % 21.6 % -0.5 % 9.3 %

(1) The Company’s financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 included approximately $3.2 million and $9.1 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives. In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of approximately $2.0 million. These costs were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations.

(2) The Key Initiatives’ costs resulted in a decrease in both Core Laundry Operations’ operating margin and EBITDA margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 of 0.6% and 2.3%, respectively.

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended February 24, 2024 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended February 25, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages) Core

Laundry

Operations Specialty

Garments First

Aid Total Core

Laundry

Operations Specialty

Garments First

Aid Total Revenues $ 1,046,409 $ 88,131 $ 49,696 $ 1,184,236 $ 954,448 $ 86,206 $ 43,835 $ 1,084,489 Revenue Growth % 9.6 % 2.2 % 13.4 % 9.2 % Operating Income (Loss) (3), (4) $ 61,137 $ 22,018 $ (2,075 ) $ 81,080 $ 47,473 $ 18,228 $ (1,573 ) $ 64,128 Operating Margin 5.8 % 25.0 % -4.2 % 6.8 % 5.0 % 21.1 % -3.6 % 5.9 % EBITDA (3), (4) $ 124,966 $ 24,070 $ (354 ) $ 148,682 $ 99,942 $ 20,268 $ (47 ) $ 120,163 EBITDA Margin 11.9 % 27.3 % -0.7 % 12.6 % 10.5 % 23.5 % -0.1 % 11.1 %

(3) The Company’s financial results for the first half of fiscal 2024 and 2023 included approximately $6.1 million and $19.1 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives. In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the first half of fiscal 2023 of approximately $2.0 million. These costs were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations.

(4) The Key Initiatives’ costs resulted in a decrease in both Core Laundry Operations’ operating margin and EBITDA margin for the first half of fiscal 2024 and 2023 of 0.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) February 24, 2024 February 25, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 62,782 $ 51,767 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (1) 68,893 56,940 Share-based compensation 4,842 4,533 Accretion on environmental contingencies 632 518 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 467 458 Deferred income taxes 897 1,080 Other 963 119 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves (12,574 ) (27,636 ) Inventories (9,935 ) 683 Rental merchandise in service 7,127 (13,592 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets (14,036 ) (4,459 ) Accounts payable (8,035 ) (900 ) Accrued liabilities (6,205 ) (17,072 ) Prepaid and accrued income taxes 10,907 11,730 Net cash provided by operating activities 106,725 64,169 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (7,059 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (72,902 ) (74,847 ) Purchases of investments (11,394 ) (107,000 ) Maturities of investments 10,217 6,000 Proceeds from sale of assets 632 345 Net cash used in investing activities (73,447 ) (182,561 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 3 3 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,638 ) (2,802 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (8,119 ) — Payment of cash dividends (11,512 ) (10,954 ) Net cash used in financing activities (22,266 ) (13,753 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 83 (156 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,095 (132,301 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 79,443 376,399 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 90,538 $ 244,098

(1) Depreciation and amortization for the first half of fiscal 2024 and 2023 included approximately $9.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively, of non-cash amortization expense recognized on acquisition-related intangible assets.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial results in this press release, the Company also presents EBITDA and EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA for a period divided by revenue for the same period.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of the Company and its segments to both management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that may impact the comparability of the Company’s results. In addition, by excluding certain items, these non-GAAP financial measures enable management and investors to further evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company.

Supplemental reconciliations of the Company’s consolidated net income on a GAAP basis to EBITDA and EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented in the following tables. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. EBITDA and EBITDA margin should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company does not allocate its provision for income taxes to its business segments and as a result, presents it in a separate column in the following tables.

Thirteen Weeks Ended February 24, 2024 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 522,420 $ 43,462 $ 24,829 $ — $ 590,711 Net income $ 18,821 $ 9,901 $ (1,004 ) $ (7,261 ) $ 20,457 Provision for income taxes — — — 7,261 7,261 Interest income, net (350 ) — — — (350 ) Depreciation and amortization 33,175 1,021 964 — 35,160 EBITDA $ 51,646 $ 10,922 $ (40 ) $ — $ 62,528 EBITDA Margin 9.9 % 25.1 % -0.2 % 10.6 %

Thirteen Weeks Ended February 25, 2023 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 477,050 $ 42,127 $ 23,514 $ — $ 542,691 Net income $ 16,559 $ 8,045 $ (977 ) $ (5,817 ) $ 17,810 Provision for income taxes — — — 5,817 5,817 Interest income, net (3,031 ) — — — (3,031 ) Depreciation and amortization 27,979 1,052 864 — 29,895 EBITDA $ 41,507 $ 9,097 $ (113 ) $ — $ 50,491 EBITDA Margin 8.7 % 21.6 % -0.5 % 9.3 %

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended February 24, 2024 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 1,046,409 $ 88,131 $ 49,696 $ — $ 1,184,236 Net income $ 63,030 $ 22,018 $ (2,075 ) $ (20,191 ) $ 62,782 Provision for income taxes — — — 20,191 20,191 Interest income, net (3,184 ) — — — (3,184 ) Depreciation and amortization 65,120 2,052 1,721 — 68,893 EBITDA $ 124,966 $ 24,070 $ (354 ) $ — $ 148,682 EBITDA Margin 11.9 % 27.3 % -0.7 % 12.6 %

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended February 25, 2023 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 954,448 $ 86,206 $ 43,835 $ — $ 1,084,489 Net income $ 52,368 $ 18,228 $ (1,573 ) $ (17,256 ) $ 51,767 Provision for income taxes — — — 17,256 17,256 Interest income, net (5,800 ) — — — (5,800 ) Depreciation and amortization 53,374 2,040 1,526 — 56,940 EBITDA $ 99,942 $ 20,268 $ (47 ) $ — $ 120,163 EBITDA Margin 10.5 % 23.5 % -0.1 % 11.1 %

Supplemental reconciliations of the Company’s fiscal 2024 financial outlook for consolidated net income on a GAAP basis to EBITDA and EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented in the following table. In addition, supplemental reconciliations of the fiscal 2024 financial outlook for segments’ net income on a GAAP basis to segments’ EBITDA and EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures, are also presented in the following table.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the outlook for these non-GAAP measures to the outlook for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. The Company’s outlook contains forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure.”

Fifty-three Weeks Ended August 31, 2024(1) Specialty Garments, Core Laundry First Aid, and (In thousands, except percentages) Consolidated Operations Other Revenue $ 2,420,000 $ 2,138,000 $ 282,000 Net income $ 132,300 $ 141,400 $ (9,100 ) Provision for income taxes 44,100 — 44,100 Interest income, net (4,000 ) (4,000 ) — Depreciation and amortization 140,700 133,000 7,700 EBITDA $ 313,100 $ 270,400 $ 42,700 EBITDA Margin 12.9 % 12.6 % 15.1 %

(1) Amounts represent the midpoint of the Company’s guidance.

