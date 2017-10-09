Unikrn Brings Live Immersive Esports Betting to Europe with RBP Joint Venture and Malta License

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unikrn (www.unikrn.com), the world’s leading sportsbook for esports, is pleased to announce the creation of Unikrn EU, a joint venture with France-based RBP. Unikrn EU will create Europe’s most immersive and exciting esports betting experience by bringing together the entire Unikrn esports platform, including our partnership with BIG of the world’s best — and Germany’s most popular — CSGO Team.

The Unikrn platform includes skill and spectator betting applications, a tournament series, team ownership, a casino group and unique multimedia content beloved by the esports fanbase. With the new joint venture and Malta license, Unikrn EU will begin rolling out its platform across Europe in early 2018.

“For a little over a year, Unikrn EU has been working with the Malta Gaming Authority to acquire our new license,” said Rahul Sood, CEO of Unikrn. “Malta has some of the highest regulatory requirements and processes, they are by every measure the gold standard and one of the most respected authorities for responsible and ethical wagering.”

The announcement comes in the midst of Unikrn’s UnikoinGold token sale, which has already raised over $30 million USD in Ethereum in over 112 countries, and is on track to be the single most successful and widely distributed token in the esports and gaming industry. UnikoinGold token betting will eventually follow across Europe, alongside upcoming innovations in the way fans engage with esports.

With the creation and rapid early success of the UnikoinGold token sale, which attracted notable VC and cryptocurrency investors in the pre-sale — including Mark Cuban, CoinCircle, Blockchain Capital, Pantera Capital, Brock Pierce and Draper Dragon — Unikrn is poised for rapid growth and expansion in their own community, and beyond. Through continued expansion of Unikrn, and with new industry partners, the UnikoinGold token is well-positioned to become the universal token for use in esports and gaming across the industry.

“RBP has over 300,000 loyal registered customers, and our sites receive over a million unique visitors per month, making us the leader in France when it comes to online betting,” said Emmanuel de Rohan Chabot, CEO of Zeturf and Zebet and co-founder of RBP. “RBP will be a strong partner to Unikrn to help bring regulated, safe, and legal esports betting in markets across Europe, and we look forward to working with their exceptional team.”

ABOUT UNIKRN AND UNIKOINGOLD

Established in 2014, Unikrn is leading the world of bookmaking for esports and video games. In the interim years, Unikrn has established itself as an endemic esports brand and become woven into the fabric of this rapidly growing community. Their contributions and assets include team ownership, tournament series, multiple original content platforms, sponsored community creators and a group that works with casinos to bring in modern gaming audiences. The company’s close relationships with gambling powerhouses such as Tabcorp, Australia’s largest betting company, have positioned them as the definitive bridge between the new world of competitive gaming and the old world of sports bookmakers and casinos.

In 2015, Unikrn raised $10M in venture finance from Mark Cuban, Shari Redstone, Elisabeth Murdoch, Ashton Kutcher, Guy O’Seary, Tabcorp, Indicator Ventures and Hyperspeed Ventures. Unikrn’s lead investor is well-known for early investment into Snapchat, and the partners have similar track records with a variety of Silicon Valley successes, including Twitter and Instagram. UnikoinGold and its Crypto platform are run by Unikrn’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Unikrn Bermuda Ltd.

ABOUT RBP

RBP is a key player on online horserace and sports betting market. Founded in 2001, RBP initially launched ZEturf, a horse racing information portal. Thanks to the quality of its information and the relevance of its prognostics, ZEturf quickly made a name for itself on the market, becoming France’s number one website specialised in horse racing information. In 2015 they launched ZEbet for Sports Betting.

Unikrn Contact: Ryan Jurado [email protected]
Media Contact: Transform Group, [email protected]

