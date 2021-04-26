Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Unilog Application Connector Certified by Acumatica

Unilog Application Connector Certified by Acumatica

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Integration between leading eCommerce and cloud ERP solutions improves customer workflow alignment

Acumatica Certified Application

Unilog achieves certified application status from Acumatica.

Unilog achieves certified application status from Acumatica.

WAYNE, Pa., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unilog, the leading provider of powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket businesses, announced today that Acumatica has recognized Unilog’s new application connector for Acumatica ERP as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA). This will make it easier for customers to enjoy unrivaled functional depth and alignment with the workflows and business practices employed by hardgoods distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers.

Achieving Acumatica-Certified Application means Unilog has demonstrated its commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.

“B2B distributors and manufacturers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive eCommerce technologies that support their specific business practices and workflows,” said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. “Our ACA label confirms that an ISV application meets strict standards for quality and performance. We’re proud to recognize Unilog’s Acumatica ERP Connector as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers’ growing business demands.”

Mid-size product-centric enterprises rely on Acumatica’s comprehensive, browser-based cloud ERP for its ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. When paired with the Unilog B2B eCommerce platform, Acumatica ERP products offer users a complete, affordable, and comprehensive digital sales platform. The Connector integrates the Unilog B2B eCommerce platform with Acumatica ERP, providing a powerful solution for delivering a unified commerce experience to customers.   

The Connector delivers integration around key eCommerce to ERP order management, such as Products, Inventories, Customers, Orders, and Shipments. This integration provides online buyers with self-service features such as:

  • Real-time product availability
  • Customer-specific pricing
  • Open orders and order status
  • Invoice and purchase history
  • Buyer-specific product promotions

“We’re very excited to reach this important milestone, and honored to receive this recognition from Acumatica’s developers,” said Scott Frymire, senior vice president of marketing at Unilog. “It’s a testament to the Connector’s design and depth of integration with the Acumatica platform. And this is just the beginning. We have prioritized enhancing and expanding Connector functionality and will highlight those advancements at Acumatica’s Las Vegas Summit in which we are a Gold sponsor. We are excited to bring our best-in-class B2B platform to Acumatica’s customers.”

ABOUT UNILOG
Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

ABOUT ACUMATICA
Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

PRESS CONTACT
Bill Brazell
[email protected]
917-445-7316

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ac17f80-69c0-4bb9-b1d7-a3bd915ae6ca

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.