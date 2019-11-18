Unilog Releases Next-Generation Digital Commerce Platform: CX1

New Platform Leveraged by Affiliated Distributors (AD) for Syndicated Product Content

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers now have an easier and more powerful way to manage digital commerce, according to Unilog . The eCommerce solutions company today announced the initial availability of its next-generation digital commerce platform, Unilog CX1™.

“Digital commerce is about more than just having an eCommerce website,” said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. “It’s about creating a unified commerce strategy that weaves digital capabilities into physical commerce channels. The Unilog CX1 platform enables B2B companies to create these new digital experiences for their customers.”

The first new module released by Unilog is the CX1 PIM, which is short for Product Information Management. Members of AD, the contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group, are among the first to benefit from access to the CX1 PIM, which improves their ability to manage product data and content for very large, complex catalogs.

“We’ve leveraged the new CX1 platform to deliver a complete content syndication platform for AD members,” said Noah Kays, Vice President of Content Delivery for Unilog. “It’s much more than just a PIM solution – it gives members complete control over all the product data they receive from AD.”

“We’re an early adopter of the Unilog CX1 PIM and we see tremendous value in this next generation offering,” said Jake Fegely, COO at AD member Cooney Brothers, a leading distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. “Unilog has introduced a number of innovative features, like the ability to customize product data that we get from AD and other supplier sources. It’s a great leap forward for our digital commerce needs.”

Following the release of the PIM, Unilog will soon deploy additional CX1 modules, including the commerce engine and a new App Builder.

“When people think of building and editing websites today, they think of a Content Management System, or CMS,” said Bachalli. “With CX1, we’ve upended the concept of a CMS and taken it to an entirely new level. Our customers won’t just build web pages, they’ll be able to build full scale web applications and unique digital experiences for their customers – without the need for any programming skill. And because we built the CX1 platform in a ‘headless’ fashion where everything flows through our API gateway, we can gradually deploy new modules without requiring a forklift upgrade of our customers’ eCommerce environments.”

Unilog CX1 deploys as a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering, with no need for customers to manage the hosting environment. Other benefits of the platform include:

Hyper-scalable performance to handle the most demanding of digital commerce catalogs and transactions

A modern user interface (UI) that simplifies daily workflows and requires very little training

The elimination of data silos with the introduction of a single source for all product information

About Unilog

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com .