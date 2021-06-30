Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Unilog Taps Chief Growth Officer Ben Stump to Accelerate Development

Unilog Taps Chief Growth Officer Ben Stump to Accelerate Development

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Exec brings strong product, sales background; new position reflects Investcorp leadership

WAYNE, Pa., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unilog, the leading provider of powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket businesses, has hired Ben Stump as its first Chief Growth Officer, the company announced today. As CGO, Stump will oversee both product management and sales.

The new position aligns with the January announcement that Investcorp has taken a majority stake in Unilog in order to accelerate product innovation, enhance customer service, and expand market presence. As part of the company’s expanded focus on product innovation, Unilog looked for an executive who understands the interplay between such innovation and sales.

“As Chief Growth Officer, Ben will accelerate our continuing work to elevate the success of SMB B2B companies in eCommerce,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “He has proven himself both as a chief technology officer and chief revenue officer, making him ideal to lead our strategic expansion.”

Prior to joining Unilog, Stump was Chief Revenue Officer of WISeKey SA, a global cybersecurity company. Before that he was Chief Technology Officer at OpSec, where he was charged with creating, delivering, and evangelizing to the market a new vision and strategy, transforming the business with a focus on digital solutions. Stump also led as SVP and CTO at Westell Technologies and serves on the board of Blockpool Limited, a blockchain technology company.

“I’m looking forward to working with Unilog customers as we continue to evolve our digital commerce platform,” said Stump. “The opportunity to help increase the positive business impact for our customers with our next-generation solution was the driving force behind my decision to join the Unilog leadership team.”

About Unilog
Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channels. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

PRESS CONTACT
Bill Brazell for Unilog
[email protected]
917-445-7316

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.