Breaking News
Home / Top News / Unilog Taps Meg Guard as VP of Customer Success

Unilog Taps Meg Guard as VP of Customer Success

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Recognized performer to build new support organization for eCommerce solutions leader

WAYNE, Pa., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Customers of Unilog have an excellent new advocate, the company announced today.

Meg Guard, who has been praised for her influential leadership, will build a new support organization within Unilog, which offers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket B2B companies, as she assumes responsibility for the company’s managed services, technical support and account management. Guard replaces Bill Patton, who retired at the end of May. 

“We’re thrilled that our search for a great customer-success leader brought us to Meg Guard,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “A terrific leader in her own right, she also understands the needs of wholesale distributors, because of her many years of experience with B2B software companies like Prophet 21. Meg is a welcome addition to the Unilog team.”

Guard has more than 20 years of business experience, working primarily with software companies in roles ranging from support to project management to leadership roles with P/L responsibility. Most recently she served as VP of Account Management & Support at LoanLogics, a software and services company.

About Unilog
Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

PRESS CONTACT
Bill Brazell
[email protected]
917-445-7316

  

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.