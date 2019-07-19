Unilog Taps Meg Guard as VP of Customer Success

Recognized performer to build new support organization for eCommerce solutions leader

WAYNE, Pa., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Customers of Unilog have an excellent new advocate, the company announced today.

Meg Guard, who has been praised for her influential leadership , will build a new support organization within Unilog, which offers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket B2B companies, as she assumes responsibility for the company’s managed services, technical support and account management. Guard replaces Bill Patton, who retired at the end of May.

“We’re thrilled that our search for a great customer-success leader brought us to Meg Guard,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “A terrific leader in her own right, she also understands the needs of wholesale distributors, because of her many years of experience with B2B software companies like Prophet 21. Meg is a welcome addition to the Unilog team.”

Guard has more than 20 years of business experience, working primarily with software companies in roles ranging from support to project management to leadership roles with P/L responsibility. Most recently she served as VP of Account Management & Support at LoanLogics, a software and services company.

About Unilog

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com .