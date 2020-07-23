Breaking News
Union Dental Holdings Announces New Board Member

Mauldin, South Carolina , July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTC PK: UDHI) – The Company announces that Mr. Steve Gravely, President of The Consulting Group of Jocassee, Inc., has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Gravely has been responsible for the start-up of 25 manufacturing plants around the world and over 300 new product introductions for large corporations such as Michelin, AT&T, NCR, Fluor/Maruti (India), and General Motors. Formerly a Director of Operations for AT&T’s Global Information Solutions (NCR) for both North American and South America, he was responsible for the operation of manufacturing facilities in Brazil, California, and South Carolina.  He led a high-level corporate acquisition team in the takeover of the third largest computer operation in Brazil. He owns the computer industry record for computer R&D Development by designing, testing, and delivering a new PC in just 8 weeks while managing a Business Unit for AT&T. Steve graduated from Clemson University with a BS in Industrial Engineering.

Michael O’Shea, CEO of Union Dental commented, “I have had the pleasure of working with Steve on several projects over the last seven years and I know he will bring a valuable skill set to the Board in our effort to restructure the Company and identify potential business combinations”.

The Company also announces that, in connection with the restructuring, it has engaged the law firm of Andrew I. Telsey, P.C. to advise in the process.

