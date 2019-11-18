Union raises money to help U.S. diplomats pay impeachment legal bills

The union representing U.S. diplomats said on Monday it has raised tens of thousands of dollars in the last week alone to help defray the legal costs of foreign service officers who have testified in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry.
