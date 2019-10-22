Uniqlo ad sparks protest, parody as South Korea-Japan dispute flares

A bitter dispute between South Korea and former colonist Japan has flared up, with Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo facing a consumer backlash after a new ad by the company was criticized as mocking victims of wartime forced labor and brothel workers.
