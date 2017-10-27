Breaking News
Home / Top News / uniQure Announces Closing of its Public Offering

uniQure Announces Closing of its Public Offering

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe unmet medical needs, such as hemophilia B, Huntington’s disease and congestive heart failure, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $18.25 per share. The gross proceeds to uniQure from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by uniQure, were approximately $91,250,000. All ordinary shares sold in the offering were sold by uniQure. In addition, uniQure has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Leerink Partners and Evercore ISI acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan acted as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-manager for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by uniQure pursuant to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-216701) filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 15, 2017, as amended on May 15, 2017 and declared effective by the SEC on May 26, 2017. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6132 or by email at [email protected]; and Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated gene therapy technology platform to advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington’s disease and cardiovascular diseases.

uniQure Contacts

For Investors: 

Maria Cantor
Direct : +339-970-7536
Mobile: 617-680-9452
[email protected] 

Eva M. Mulder
Direct: +31 20 240 6103
Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 70
[email protected]   

For Media:

Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7758
Mobile: 339-223-8541
[email protected] 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.