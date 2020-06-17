uniQure Announces the Appointment of Leonard E. Post, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

Breaking News
Leonard E. Post, Ph.D.

Following the uniQure Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Leonard E. Post, Ph.D. was appointed to the Board of Directors.

~ Biopharma Executive Brings 35 Years of Research and Development Leadership ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced the appointment of Leonard E. Post, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Post, who will also chair the Company’s Research & Development Committee, has extensive biotechnology industry experience including previous global R&D leadership roles at BioMarin and Onyx Pharmaceuticals.

“It is with great pleasure that we nominate Len to the uniQure board,” stated Matthew Kapusta, chief executive officer of uniQure.  “His considerable biotechnology experience, including his important work in gene therapy, are valuable assets for uniQure as we work to advance our pipeline candidates and to prepare to file for marketing authorization of etranacogene dezaparvovec in hemophilia B.”

Since 2016, Dr. Post has served as Chief Scientific Officer of Vivace Therapeutics and its sister company, Virtuoso Therapeutics, both of which are developing oncology therapeutics. From 2010 until 2016, Dr. Post served in various positions at BioMarin (NASDAQ: BMRN), including Chief Scientific Officer, during which time he oversaw the initiation of BioMarin’s first gene therapy project for hemophilia A.  Prior to that, Dr. Post served as Chief Scientific Officer of LEAD Therapeutics, Senior Vice President of Research & Development at Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Vice President of Discovery Research at Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals. He is also currently an advisor to Canaan Partners.

Dr. Post is a virologist by training and did early work on engineering of herpes simplex virus as a postdoctoral fellow.  He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Michigan, and a Doctorate degree in Biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin. 

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington’s disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS:    FOR MEDIA:
     
Maria E. Cantor Chiara E. Russo Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536 Direct: 617-306-9137  Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile:  617-680-9452 Mobile: 617-306-9137 Mobile: 339-223-8541
[email protected]  [email protected]  [email protected] 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0364d19c-b363-46bb-9277-8e349f7661fd

