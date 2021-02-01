Breaking News
uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in February

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:

  • 14th Annual Congress of the European Association of Hemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), February 3 – 5, 2021

• uniQure will deliver multiple presentations on the company’s gene therapy candidate etranacogene dezaparvovec in patients with hemophilia B. These presentations will include encore clinical data first presented at medical conferences late last year, as well as health economic data.

• Further details on the company’s presentations will follow closer to the conference dates.

  • Gene Therapy Medical Affairs, February 9 -11, 2021

• Eileen Sawyer, Ph.D., vice president, global medical affairs of uniQure, will present “Medical Affairs as Partner to Empower Patients Throughout the Drug Development Process” on Wednesday, February 10 at 12:20 p.m. ET.

• Nick Li., Ph.D., senior director, healthcare economics and outcomes research (HEOR) of uniQure, will present “Explore Delivering Therapy Gene Therapy to Patients” on Thursday, February 11 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

  • 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, February 22 – 26, 2021

• A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will take place on February 26, 2021 from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

• Members of uniQure’s management team including Matt Kapusta, Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research & development, and Maria Cantor, chief communications officer, with Chiara Russo, associate director of investor relations and communications, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

  • 65th Annual Meeting of the Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis Research (GTH), February 22 – 26, 2021

• Professor Wolfgang Miesbach, M.D., Ph.D., of the University Hospital Frankfurt in Germany, will present two-year follow-up data on etranacogene dezaparvovec in hemophilia B, as well as five-year follow-up data on AMT-060, also in patients with hemophilia B.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington’s disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

     
uniQure Contacts:    
     
FOR INVESTORS:   FOR MEDIA:
     
Maria E. Cantor Chiara Russo Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536 Direct: 617-306-9137 Direct: 339-970-7558
[email protected] [email protected] [email protected]
     

