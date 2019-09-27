Breaking News
Home / Top News / uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in October

uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in October

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in October:

  • 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, October 2 – 4, New York City.

    °  Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update on Wednesday, October 2, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
     

  • 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, October 2 – 4, Carlsbad, California.

    °  Jonathan Garen, chief business officer at uniQure, will participate in a panel discussion “Cell and Gene Therapy for Neurological Product Indications” on Wednesday October 2, at 4:00 p.m. PT.
    °  Mr. Garen also will present a corporate update on Wednesday, October 2, at 2:45 p.m. PT.
     

  • National Hemophilia Foundation 71st Bleeding Disorders Conference, October 3 – 5, Anaheim, California.

    °  uniQure will deliver the following presentations during the conference:

        •  Title: No Evidence of Germline Transmission of Vector DNA Following Intravenous Administration of AAV5-hFIX to Male Mice
                Abstract number: CRA21
            Presentation date: Friday, October 4
            Presentation time: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. PT

        •  Title: AMT-061 (AAV5-Padua hFIX variant) an Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B: Follow-up up to 9 Months in a Phase 2b trial
            Abstract number: QOL29
            Presentation date: Friday, October 4
            Presentation time: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. PT

        •  Title: An Evaluation of Health Utility and Quality-of-Life in Hemophilia: A Systematic Literature Review
            Presentation date: Friday, October 4
            Presentation time: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. PT

  • European Huntington Association 2019 Conference, October 4 – 6, Bucharest, Romania.

    °  Melvin Evers, Ph.D., associate director research at uniQure, will be presenting on the Company’s gene therapy candidate AMT-130 for Huntington’s disease on Sunday October 6, at 10:30 a.m. CET.
    °  Dr. Evers will also participate in a panel discussion at the conclusion of the presentation session “Drug Trials in Huntington’s Disease: What is Happening Right Now?” at 11:20 a.m. CET.
     

  • Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, October 7 – 8, New York City

    °  Matt Kapusta will participate in a fireside chat with research analyst Gbola Amusa on Tuesday, October 8, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
     

  • European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy 2019 Collaborative Congress, October 22 – 25, Barcelona, Spain.

    °  uniQure will deliver the following presentations during the conference:

          Title: A Novel AAV-Based miQURE Gene Therapy for Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3
                Abstract number: P247
            Presentation date: Wednesday, October 23
            Presentation time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. CET

          Title: Stem Cell Derived Brain Organoids, a Promising Model to Study Adeno Associated Viruses for CNS Gene Therapy
                Abstract number: P381
            Presentation date: Wednesday, October 23
            Presentation time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. CET
            
        •  Title: Prevalence and Affinity/Avidity Assessment of Pre-Existing NABs Against AAV2, 5 and 8 Analyzed in the Serum of 300 Healthy Donors
                Abstract number: P336
            Presentation date: Thursday, October 24
            Presentation time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. CET

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington’s disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS:   FOR MEDIA:
     
Maria E. Cantor  Eva M. Mulder Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536 Direct: +31 20 240 6103 Direct:  339-970-7558
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.