uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in October

• Title: No Evidence of Germline Transmission of Vector DNA Following Intravenous Administration of AAV5-hFIX to Male Mice

Abstract number: CRA21

Presentation date: Friday, October 4

Presentation time: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. PT

• Title: AMT-061 (AAV5-Padua hFIX variant) an Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B: Follow-up up to 9 Months in a Phase 2b trial

Abstract number: QOL29

Presentation date: Friday, October 4

Presentation time: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. PT

• Title: An Evaluation of Health Utility and Quality-of-Life in Hemophilia: A Systematic Literature Review

Presentation date: Friday, October 4

Presentation time: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. PT