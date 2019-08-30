uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in September

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in September:

Citi 14 th Annual Biotech Conference, September 4 – 5, Boston, MA. • Matt Kapusta , chief executive officer at uniQure, and Sander van Deventer , M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president research and product development, will attend and participate in investor meetings at the conference on Wednesday September 4.

• Mr. Kapusta also will participate in the panel discussion “Peering Into the Gene Therapy Crystal Ball – What Does the Future Look Like?” that same day at 10:15 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the panel discussion can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website . The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



• Mr. Kapusta also will present a corporate update on Thursday, September 5, at 10:20 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website . The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



• Matt Kapusta will host investor meetings at the conference on Monday, September 9, and also participate in a fireside chat at 8:10 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the panel discussion can be accessed through the link displayed in the . The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event. National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) 15 th Workshop on Novel Technologies and Gene Transfer for Hemophilia, September 13 – 14, Washington, DC. • On Friday, September 13 at 9:15 a.m. ET, Eileen Sawyer, Ph.D., vice president of medical affairs, will present “Recent Progress in the Development Program of AMT-061 for Persons with Severe or Moderately Severe Hemophilia B.” • At 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 13, Sander van Deventer will present “Overcoming pre-existing immunity”.



• On Friday, September 13 at 9:15 a.m. ET, Eileen Sawyer, Ph.D., vice president of medical affairs, will present “Recent Progress in the Development Program of AMT-061 for Persons with Severe or Moderately Severe Hemophilia B.” The 5th Animal Models of Neurodegenerative Diseases, September 15 – 18, Chateau Liblice, CZ. • On Monday September 16, Melvin Evers, Ph.D., associate director research at uniQure, will present “The development of microRNA-based gene therapy for Huntington’s disease.” • Astrid Valles-Sanchez, Ph.D., senior scientist at uniQure, will present “Translational efficacy measures of huntingtin lowering in small and large animal models of Huntington’s disease” on Tuesday September 17.



• On Monday September 16, Melvin Evers, Ph.D., associate director research at uniQure, will present “The development of microRNA-based gene therapy for Huntington’s disease.” Astrid Valles-Sanchez, Ph.D., senior scientist at uniQure, will present “Translational efficacy measures of huntingtin lowering in small and large animal models of Huntington’s disease” on Tuesday September 17. International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders – MDS 2019, September 22 -26, 2019, Nice, FR. • uniQure will deliver the following presentations on the development of AMT-130 for Huntington’s disease during the conference: Title: MRI, Clinical, and Neuropathological Findings after Bilateral Intra-striatal Administration of rAAV5-miHTT in Non-human Primates

Abstract number : 18

Presentation Date: Monday, September 23

Presentation time: 1:45 – 3:15 p.m. CET Title: Translating Preclinical Data to a Human Equivalent Dose for AMT-130 AAV Gene Therapy for Early Manifest Huntington’s Disease Patients

Abstract number: 14

Presentation Date: Monday, September 23

Presentation time: 1:45 – 3:15 p.m. CET Title: Sustained Mutant Huntingtin Lowering in the Brain and Cerebrospinal Fluid of Huntington’s Disease Minipigs Mediated by AAV5-miHTT Gene Therapy

Abstract number: 53

Presentation Date: Monday, September 23

Presentation time: 1:45 – 3:15 p.m. CET Title: Exploring the Effects of Intrastriatal AAV5-miHTT Lowering Therapy on MRS Signal and Mutant Huntingtin Levels in the Q175FDN Mouse Model of Huntington’s Disease

Abstract number: 25

Presentation date: Monday, September 23

Presentation time: 1:45 – 3:15 p.m. CET

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington’s disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com