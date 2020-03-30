uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences in April

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor events in April:

Stifel CNS Day Virtual Conference, Wednesday April 1, 2020.



• David Cooper, M.D., vice president of clinical research CNS, will participate in the panel discussion, “A Deep Dive into Disease Modifying Strategies in Huntington’s Disease”, on Wednesday April 1 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. SunTrust Corporate Access Call Series: After the Dust Settles, Friday April 3, 2020. • Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, and Maria Cantor, senior vice president investor relations and corporate communications, will participate in SunTrust’s conference call series, “After the Dust Settles” on Friday April 3 rd , at 11:00 a.m. EDT.



About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington’s disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com