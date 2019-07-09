Breaking News
Home / Top News / Unissant Joins Amazon Web Services Consulting Partner Network

Unissant Joins Amazon Web Services Consulting Partner Network

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

HERNDON, Va., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unissant Inc. has entered into an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to become a Select Consulting Partner Public Sector in the AWS Partner Network (APN). APN is the global partner program for AWS, a secure cloud services platform offering computing resources, database storage, content delivery and other functionality to help businesses scale and grow, and focuses on helping its Partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions. Achieving this level of partnership differentiates Unissant as a provider of specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering cloud migration strategy and implementation, and in leveraging AWS’s computing resources to architect and develop advanced applications in AWS environment.

“We are excited about leveraging this relationship with AWS to strengthen our ability to support our customers in their Digital Transformation journey,” says Raju Prasannappa, Chief Technology Officer of Unissant. “We are already supporting several of our customers in the public sector with their cloud adoption strategy and implementation. This partnership further enhances our ability to tap into the vast resources at AWS in bringing the best practices and latest advances in cloud computing to our customers to accomplish their mission.”

To qualify as an AWS Select Consulting Partner for the Public Sector, Unissant met in-depth requirements that demonstrated the scale of its AWS expertise and capabilities.

For more details on what Unissant brings to the table as an APN Consulting Partner, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/partners/find/partnerdetails/?n=Unissant&id=0010L00001pB1YpQAK.

About Unissant Inc.
Unissant is an advanced data analytics and business transformation services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security, and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA HealthIT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF).

Contact:
John Meagher
[email protected]
1 703-889-8500 135

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.