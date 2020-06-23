Unissant wins TATRC contract supporting NETCCN providing critical care capabilities for COVID-19

Breaking News
HERNDON, Va., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In support of COVID-19 response, the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s (USAMRDC) Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center (TATRC) awarded Unissant a contract supporting the rapid development, deployment and testing of the National Emergency Telecritical Care Network (NETCCN) – a cloudbased, low-resource, standalone health information management system for the creation and coordination of flexible and extendable “virtual critical care wards.” Through cellular communication networks, mobile technologies and cloud computing, Unissant will support the extension of high-quality intensive care to traditional (e.g. critical access hospitals and clinics) and non-traditional and temporary healthcare facilities (e.g. field hospitals and gymnasiums) which lack adequate critical care expertise and resources necessary for care of COVID-19-related illnesses.

“This is a critical national effort that we’re proud to be a part of,” said Kenneth Bonner, President of Unissant. “Our cloud-based solution, utilizing an existing COTS solution from ISeeYouCare, will bring high-quality data-driven critical care capability from Anywhere to Anywhere during a National Disaster, whether to the bedside at a healthcare facility, field hospital, gymnasium or home.”

“My granddaughter maybe said it best when told of ISeeYouCare’s  Eco-system of Digital Health Solutions (System of Systems) being selected for this all important national project: ‘maybe this is the fulfillment of your twelve+ years work in transforming the healthcare system’,” said Robert E. Higgs, Founder and CEO of ISeeYouCare, Inc. “ISeeYouCare has been preparing for this very moment for a decade or more. We stand ready to answer the call to serve our country on this all-important mission.”

NETCCN’s mission is the rapid development and deployment of a Tele-ICU solution to meet a surge of COVID-19 patients. Unissant’s focus will be on patient flow, patient information, continuity of care, and communication among providers. They and their technical partners ISeeYouCare (ISYC) and T-Mobile, along with clinical partners Dr. Jay Sanders, Dr. Craig Goolsby (Uniformed Services University), Henry M. Jackson Foundation (HJF), and Dr. Herb Rogove collectively understand the challenges and requirements for this initiative based on having deployed similar turn-key solutions and clinical staff throughout the world.

About Unissant Inc.
Unissant is a data-driven & cyber security services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA HealthIT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF).

About ISeeYouCare
ISeeYouCare, Inc. is a software development and Telemedicine/Telehealth solutions provider for the healthcare industry. Over the last ten years, the company has developed the largest eco-system of patient-centric, data-driven healthcare solutions of its kind. Our commitment to developing and advocating for change in the US Healthcare System is unrivaled as evidenced by the development of some of the most disruptive technologies in the world.

