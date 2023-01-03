LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Unisys Corporation (“Unisys” or “the Company”) (NYSE: UIS) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Unisys materially overstated its financial guidance for 2022. Once the truth about the Company was revealed, it would be forced to revise its financial guidance downwards. The Company suffered from material weaknesses in its internal controls on financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Unisys, investors suffered damages.

