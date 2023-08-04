Italian impact initiative appoints CommPro Worldwide CEO Matt Bird to help lead the social impact governance and partnership program oversight

Matt Bird, Chief Strategy Officer, CommPro Worldwide Matt Bird, Chief Strategy Officer, CommPro Worldwide

ROME, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unite for Italy, a not-for-profit philanthropic impact initiative focused on sustainable development initiatives, originated in response to the world events of COVID-19 and the post pedantic recovery, is proud to announce it has appointed Matt Bird to its board of advisors to help lead the social impact partnerships program.

Giordano Morichi, CEO and Founder of Unite for Italy, commented; “Matt is one of the most important social impact connectors in the U.S. and we are honored to have him on our Advisory Board. I look forward to collaborating with him on discerning new ways to accelerate human flourishing globally and identifying new partners to scale our impact.”

“Unite for Italy has a powerful mission with some incredible impact initiatives, and I am very grateful to be appointed to the board of advisors,” commented Matt Bird, CEO of CommPro Worldwide. “I’m excited to get started and help lead Unite for Italy’s social impact and partnership program.”

About Matt Bird

Matt Bird is the Chief Strategy Officer for CommPro Worldwide (PR Agency) and Founder of ESG news, a sustainable finance and business news network and media platform, and board member of Humanity 2.0 Foundation.

Matt Bird has more than 25 years’ experience in media, communications and technology innovation, the past decade Matt Bird has focused his network and experience to developing communications, sustainability, impact marketing strategies for bands, nonprofits government agencies, enterprise organizations and thought leaders. Matt Bird is an ESG industry thought-leader and global expert in public-private partnerships and corporate strategy. Matt Bird has led the transaction negotiations and communication strategies for nearly 1,000 activations and organizations including; NASDAQ Stock Exchange, International Trade Administration, United Nations, Microsoft, AFLAC, SAP, NYSE, PR Newswire, U.N. Global Compact, Orbitz, Yahoo, Disney, UN SDGs, Starwood, Ford, John Paul DeJoria, Humanity 2.0 and others. Matt Bird has generated business revenue exceeding $550 million.

Matt Bird was ranked 3rd in the world ‘Top 10 Most Influential Media and Communication Executives for Impact.’ “At #3, Matt Bird has delivered some of the most successful activations in United Nations history. Amongst other initiatives, Mr. Bird supported the Sustainable Stock Exchange (SSE) initiatives with dozens heads-of-state, U.N. Secretary Generals, and stock exchange CEOs delivering flawless brand integration and execution for United Nations UNCTAD.”

In 2017 during the 71st U.N. General Assembly, Matt Bird was appointed Acting- Director of Public Relations for United Nations UN SDG Media Zone.

On July 21st, 2009, Matt Bird rang the NASDAQ Closing Bell in honor of this partnership with the NASDAQ Financial Services Group.

Prior to CommPro Agency, Matt Bird was the CEO of MUNCmedia (PaaS), a featured news and content distribution service and monitoring platform (first newswire monitoring system) algorithm-based targeting capacities that powered NASDAQ OMX, GlobeNewswire, Shareholder.com (Now Thomson Reuters) & PR Newswire and more. In connection with these partnerships, the content distribution network spanned more than 1,400; news publications, T.V. & Radio networks reaching 110+ million monthly users. Today the content distribution, monitoring, and targeting technology developed by Matt Bird and MUNCmedia have been widely adopted by all newswire services, stock exchanges, and communication networks today worldwide.

During his career early years, Matt Bird held director and V.P. roles at BBDO, IGM, ScreamingMedia (now Marketwatch), and has lectured at MIT Sloan Business School.

Follow Matt Bird: LinkedIn | CommPro Agency

About Unite for Italy:

Unite for Italy is a Non-Profit Philanthropic Impact Initiative partner of the Humanity 2.0 Foundation. The organization’s mission is to utilize technology, sustainable development, and public-private partnerships to drive advocacy for social causes throughout the Italian community, but not limited to it, worldwide. The initiative was founded in 2020, in response to the world events of Covid-19, with the intention of developing a better tomorrow today through the use of accessible and user-friendly technology; a web portal was first developed to shorten the search times and donations processes of the various fundraisers for users in the Italian territory and the international one. Today, after having ideated and achieved a world’s first sustainable project with high level of impact and other high-profile ventures aimed at rendering a better future for humanity in a more sustainable world, Unite for Italy projects its growth toward uniting all Italian Philanthropic, Sustainable, and Social Impact causes under one powerful platform that will push the impact revolution and empower people around the globe to make a difference.

Contact:

support@commpro.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b840561-e689-448e-84b2-1f2bf1fcba5a