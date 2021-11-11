Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / United Admits to Exposing Members to Surprise Medical Bills

United Admits to Exposing Members to Surprise Medical Bills

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Testimony continued this week in the high-stakes trial in which TeamHealth-affiliated Nevada emergency room clinicians seek millions in alleged underpayments from healthcare giant United. TeamHealth alleges that United, while reaping billions of dollars in profits from its Shared Savings Program, exposed its members to potentially millions of dollars in surprise medical bills. The former head of United’s Shared Savings Program, John Haben, returned to the stand yesterday for his fifth day and testified that United paid as little as 20% of the clinicians’ billed charges under a program which TeamHealth lawyer John Zavitsanos described as having “no member protection.”

Haben indicated, however, that United would pay surprise balance bills if a member complained about them. Zavitsanos asked Haben whether United had ever publicized that protection to members when it moved those members into the Shared Savings Program that exposed them to balance bills. Haben responded that members “get an EOB [explanation of benefits] that says they can call if they have questions on the reimbursement.” Zavitsanos pressed Haben, “Sir, I’m not talking about the fine print that says, call the office if you have a question. My question is, when you cut these rights the way you did, did you notify the membership that if you get balance billed, United will pay for it?” Haben replied, “There’s a message on the EOB.” He later admitted, “No. There’s no letter that goes out.”

Court is closed today in honor of Veterans Day but will resume Friday. The trial is expected to continue into the week of Thanksgiving. TeamHealth’s more than 15,000 clinicians continue to watch the trial closely. At stake is the very ability of heroic frontline healthcare providers to get necessary reimbursements from large profitable insurers to cover the cost of the lifesaving care they provide.

For more details, see ProtectingOurHealthcareHeroes.com. To watch the proceedings in real-time, tune in to the livestream (Meeting ID: 541 907 772) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect the practice of medicine, every day, in everything we do. We are proud to be the leading physician practice in the U.S., driven by our commitment to quality and safety and supported by our world-class operating team. To improve the experience of our physicians and advanced practice clinicians, we empower clinicians to act on what they believe is right, free clinicians from distractions so they can focus on patient care, invest in learning and development to promote growth in the clinical field and foster an environment where continuous improvement is a shared priority. Through our more than 15,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, ambulatory care, post-acute care and medical call center solutions to approximately 2,900 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Join our team; we value and empower clinicians. Partner with us; we deliver on our promises. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

The term “TeamHealth” as used throughout this release includes Team Health Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, affiliated medical groups and providers, all of which are part of the TeamHealth organization. “Providers” are physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other healthcare providers who are employed by or contract with subsidiaries or affiliated entities of Team Health Holdings, Inc. All such providers exercise independent clinical judgment when providing patient care. Team Health Holdings, Inc., does not have any employees, does not contract with providers and does not practice medicine.

The collective term “United” as used throughout this release references defendants, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company (“UHIC”), United HealthCare Services, Inc. (“UHS”), UMR, Inc. (“UMR”), Sierra Health and Life Insurance Co., Inc. (“SHL”), and Health Plan of Nevada, Inc. (“HPN”).

Case Name is Fremont Emergency Services (Mandavia), et al. vs. UnitedHealth Group, Inc et al. Case number is A-19-792978-B.

 ###

CONTACT: Sylvia Ridenour
TeamHealth
865.328.7689
media@teamhealth.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.