United Bancshares, Inc. Announces Voluntary NASDAQ Delisting and SEC Deregistration

COLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UBOH), the holding company parent of The Union Bank Company (the “Bank”), an Ohio-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, announced today that it has notified the NASDAQ Stock Market of the Company’s intent to voluntarily delist its common stock from the NASDAQ Capital Market and withdraw the registration of its common stock with the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company intends to file a Form 25 with the SEC to remove its common stock from listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and to deregister its stock under Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act on or about August 17, 2022. The Company expects the last trading day of its shares of common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market will be on or about August 26, 2022. The Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC on or about September 5, 2022 to terminate the registration of its common stock under section 12(g) of the Exchange Act. Once the termination is effective, which is expected to occur within 90 days of filing, the Company’s obligation to file proxy materials and comply with Section 16 Exchange Act beneficial ownership reporting rules will end.

The obligation of the Company to file periodic reports with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act, will continue for the balance of its fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC after the filing of its Annual Report on SEC form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed in early 2023, and upon such filing the Company’s obligation to file reports under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act, including SEC Form 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, will be suspended immediately.

The Company has taken steps to cause its shares to be quoted on the OTCQX Market under the symbol “UBOH” beginning on or about August 29, 2022, and expects that its transition to the OTCQX will not create any significant disruption in trading.

As a bank holding company, the Company is eligible to deregister with the SEC because it has fewer than 1,200 stockholders of record. The decision of the Company’s board of directors to delist and deregister its common stock was based on numerous factors, including the significant cost savings of no longer filing periodic reports with the SEC plus reductions in accounting, audit, legal and other costs. The Company’s financial statements will continue to be audited by an independent accounting firm and the Company intends to publish quarterly and annual financial information via press releases or by postings on the OTCQX website ( www.otcmarkets.com/home ) and the Bank’s website (www.theubank.com). The Bank will continue to report detailed quarterly financial results to its primary federal regulator, which are publicly available on the FDIC’s website ( www.fdic.gov ). United Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of The Union Bank Company which serves Allen, Delaware, Franklin, Hancock, Marion, Paulding, Putnam, Sandusky, Van Wert and Wood Counties in Ohio, with office locations in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville, Plymouth and Westerville Ohio.

