|United Bankers Corporation
|NOTIFICATION
15.03.2018 at 18:30
UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 15.03.2018
|Date
|15.03.2018
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share class
|UNIAV
|Amount
|80
|Average price/share
|34.8000
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|34.8000
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|34.8000
|EUR
|Total price
|2,784.00
|EUR
The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 15.03.2018:
|UNIAV 9,763
On behalf of United Bankers Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
|Antti Salakka
|Markus Ehrnrooth
For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj
Sähköposti: [email protected]
Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi
Attachment:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f62b8242-2e24-4d86-ae6c-d34620c45a73
