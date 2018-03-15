Breaking News
UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 15.03.2018

United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

15.03.2018 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 15.03.2018

Date 15.03.2018  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class UNIAV  
Amount 80  
Average price/share 34.8000 EUR
Highest price/share 34.8000 EUR
Lowest price/share 34.8000 EUR
Total price 2,784.00 EUR
     

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 15.03.2018:

  UNIAV 9,763  

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Markus Ehrnrooth  

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj
Sähköposti: [email protected]
Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f62b8242-2e24-4d86-ae6c-d34620c45a73

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
