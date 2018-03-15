UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 15.03.2018

United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

15.03.2018 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 15.03.2018

Date 15.03.2018 Exchange transaction Buy Share class UNIAV Amount 80 Average price/share 34.8000 EUR Highest price/share 34.8000 EUR Lowest price/share 34.8000 EUR Total price 2,784.00 EUR

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 15.03.2018:

UNIAV 9,763

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Markus Ehrnrooth

For more information, please contact:

Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj

Sähköposti: [email protected]

Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236

www.unitedbankers.fi

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f62b8242-2e24-4d86-ae6c-d34620c45a73