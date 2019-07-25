United Cannabis Corporation Granted License to Begin Cultivation in Jamaica

Company is one of only 15 applicants to receive this license

DENVER, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Cannabis Corporation (OTCBB: CNAB) (the “Company” or “United Cannabis”) today announced that its Joint Venture, Jamaica-based Cannabinoid Research & Development (“CRD”), has been issued a license to cultivate cannabis within Jamaica by the Country’s Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA).

Earnest Blackmon, Chief Executive Officer of United Cannabis, commented on the announcement, “Jamaica represents a significant market opportunity and United Cannabis has made a material investment in building the foundation necessary to launch a full-scale operation there. The granting of this license is confirmation from the CLA that we are on our way. I am confident that our outstanding applications will be approved shortly, and we look forward to establishing Jamaica as the production hub for international distribution of United Cannabis products.”

Vivia Brown, a Director of CRD, commented on the announcement, “We are indeed grateful to finally receive official approval of our cultivation license. This has been a long time coming, but it has happened.”

Brown continued, “I’d like to thank the Cannabis Licensing Authority for their diligence and patience throughout this process. To our partners at United Cannabis, words are not sufficient to express our deepest gratitude. Thank you for your belief and trust. From here onwards, the sky will be our only limit.”

About Cannabinoid Research & Development Limited

Cannabinoid Research & Development (CRD), a subsidiary of United Cannabis, is a Jamaican based corporation pursuing local licensing to advance the use of medical cannabis therapies through biomedical research and development for the nutraceutical industry. CRD focuses on genetic restoration, cannabinoid isolation techniques, scientific research, educational programs, and promotes domestic job opportunities. John Sayers, along with Kenyama Brown, local Jamaican directors and executives of CRD, coupled with Jamaican partners specializing in agricultural science and plant-based medicine, will help United Cannabis implement Sayer’s 40 years of agricultural methodologies into localized educational curriculums, job training programs, and help with integration of localized products.

About The United Cannabis/CRD Joint Venture

UCANN/CRD was established following the approval by Jamaica’s Cabinet and Parliament of an Amendment to the Dangerous Drugs Act, providing for the decriminalization of the cultivation, production, possession and use of Ganja (aka cannabis) for medical, therapeutic, and scientific purposes within the country.

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. The Company develops, produces and distributes proprietary cannabis-centric products and technologies, including its patented product brand, Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinals, and has established a strong presence in the hemp-derived CBD market, with a state-of-the-art grow, processing, testing and production facility in Colorado. United Cannabis also licenses its intellectual properties relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana-infused products. Most importantly, United Cannabis is always driven by its underlying mission to help people in pain.

United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB.

For further information, please visit www.unitedcannabis.us .

To discuss partnership opportunities or learn about our distributor program, contact Tres Walsh ( [email protected] ) or (720) 903-4656.

