United Cannabis Trade Association Support $30,000 Fines Imposed on Unlicensed Operators

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Budget trailer bill allows for increased fines in effort to curb rampant illegal activity

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California Legislature today approved additional fines and penalties that can be levied on unlicensed commercial cannabis operators. The “trailer bill” allows for a $30,000 per day administrative fine for each violation by an unlicensed cannabis business. The fines are assessed by any of the State’s cannabis licensing authorities, including the Bureau of Cannabis Control, CalCannabis and the California Manufactured Cannabis Safety Branch.

The trailer bill was the product of an ongoing and collaborative process lead by the United Cannabis Business Association (UCBA), a California based cannabis trade association that represents legal commercial cannabis retail licensees throughout the state. The trailer bill is an additional tool for regulators to employ when attempting to reduce the negative impacts of illegal commercial cannabis operators throughout California.

Ruben Honig, Executive Director of the UCBA comments that “illegal operators continue to endanger the public by selling untested products and California understands the dangers by equipping the licensing authorities with better enforcement tools. Licensed operators should not have to compete against a market that does not pay taxes, doesn’t adhere to employment laws, sells untested products and puts consumers in harm’s way with increased public safety issues. Existing operators and upcoming social equity licensees, especially in the City of Los Angeles, will not survive without a relatively level playing field.”

From introducing ballot measures locally and legislation at the state, to taxation issues, licensing and social equity programs, the UCBA is the leading voice for legal cannabis in California. www.ucba.com

