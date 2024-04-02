GREENVILLE, S.C., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) announces it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 before the stock market opens. The company also will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 to discuss its financial results, business highlights and outlook.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10187792/fc12c215d0. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, ucbi.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2023, United Community had $27.2 billion in assets and 207 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2023, United was named by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” for the seventh consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.

