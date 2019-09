United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) announces it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 after the stock market closes. The company also will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 to discuss its financial results, business highlights and outlook.

To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 8899475. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.ucbi.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the southeast region’s largest full-service financial institutions with $12.8 billion in assets, and 147 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It operates principally through United Community Bank, its bank subsidiary, which specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For five of the past six years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America, and for the first time included United on its list of The World’s Best Banks. Additional information about UCBI and the Bank can be found at www.ucbi.com.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

[email protected]