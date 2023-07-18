Maintained Strong Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Levels; Annualized Loan Growth of 6.3%
GREENVILLE, S.C., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”) today announced net income for the second quarter of $63.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $104.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.01 or 2% from the first quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $0.08 or 13%, from the second quarter of 2022. Industry-wide deposit price competition drove increased deposit costs, leading to an $11.2 million decrease in net interest revenue for the quarter. This was offset by a decline in quarterly noninterest expenses and an increase in noninterest income. On an operating basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.55 decreased $0.03 or 5% compared to last quarter mainly due to net interest margin compression despite lower noninterest expenses and noninterest income growth. Deposits grew by 4.5% annualized and loans grew at a 6.3% annualized rate during the quarter. Credit continues to perform well, with net charge offs of 20 basis points, up slightly from 17 basis points in the previous quarter.
For the quarter, United’s return on assets was 0.95%, or 1.00% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 7.5% and return on tangible common equity was 11.4%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.65% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.21%, up four basis points from the first quarter of 2023.
Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We are pleased to continue to perform well despite a challenging interest rate environment. In the face of increased deposit pricing competition, we grew customer deposits and funded solid loan growth. This reflects the strength of our franchise and the loyalty of our customer base. Our loan growth was within our stated target range of mid to high single digits. Higher deposit costs due to mix and rate changes resulted in a lower net interest margin from the previous quarter, however, we still delivered strong returns and continued to strengthen our balance sheet.” Harton continued, “We also completed some important steps with our recent strategic expansions. We completed the operational conversion of Progress, which means they now officially operate under the United Community brand across their outstanding Alabama and Florida Panhandle markets. Just a few weeks ago, on July 1, we completed our merger with First Miami Bancorp and its bank subsidiary, First National Bank of South Miami. We continue to be excited and highly optimistic about what the future holds for these two great partnerships.”
United’s net interest margin decreased by 24 basis points to 3.37% from the first quarter. The average yield on United’s interest-earning assets was up 21 basis points to 4.97%, but its cost of deposits increased by 54 basis points to 1.64%, leading to the reduction in the net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $8.4 million or 0.20% of average loans during the quarter, up three basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023, and NPAs were 40 basis points relative to total assets, up 12 basis points from the previous quarter.
Mr. Harton concluded, “We continue to be pleased with the performance of our teams and our markets during this uncertain economic environment and interest rate driven headwinds. Our focus continues to be putting our clients and communities first and on prudently growing our business. We are very excited about our ability to strengthen our teams and recruit great bankers in the Southeast’s most attractive metropolitan markets and we look forward to continuing to build a great franchise.”
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Net income of $63.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $104.3 million
- EPS decreased by 13% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 17% on an operating basis; compared to first quarter 2023, EPS increased 2% on a GAAP basis and decreased 5% on an operating basis
- Return on assets of 0.95%, or 1.00% on an operating basis
- Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.59%, or 1.65% when excluding merger-related and other charges
- Return on common equity of 7.5%
- Return on tangible common equity of 11.4% on an operating basis
- Loan production of $1.5 billion, resulting in organic loan growth of 6.3% annualized for the quarter
- Customer deposits, excluding brokered deposits and public funds, were up $109 million or 2.3% annualized from last quarter
- Total deposits are estimated to be 77% insured or collateralized
- Net interest margin of 3.37% was down 24 basis points from the first quarter due to increased deposit costs
- Mortgage closings of $263 million compared to $498 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $305 million compared to $597 million a year ago
- Noninterest income was up $6.2 million on a linked quarter basis with increases across multiple categories including services charges and fees, mortgage loan gains and related fees, as well as a one-time gain from the sale of our corporate benefits business; additionally, there were no losses on the sale of securities in the second quarter compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter
- Noninterest expenses decreased by $7.4 million compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and by $2.4 million on an operating basis, mostly due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses and lower merger-related and other charges
- Efficiency ratio of 55.7%, or 54.2% on an operating basis
- Net charge-offs of $8.4 million, or 20 basis points as a percent of average loans, up three basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the first quarter
- Nonperforming assets of 0.40% of total assets, up 12 basis points compared to March 31, 2023
- Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 10% year-over-year
Conference Call
United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180523/f9d90a99ea. Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com.
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Selected Financial Information
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|Second Quarter
2023 – 2022
Change
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|YTD 2023 – 2022 Change
|Second
Quarter
|First Quarter
|Fourth
Quarter
|Third Quarter
|Second
Quarter
|2023
|2022
|INCOME SUMMARY
|Interest revenue
|$
|295,775
|$
|279,487
|$
|240,831
|$
|213,887
|$
|187,378
|$
|575,262
|$
|358,437
|Interest expense
|95,489
|68,017
|30,943
|14,113
|8,475
|163,506
|15,742
|Net interest revenue
|200,286
|211,470
|209,888
|199,774
|178,903
|12
|%
|411,756
|342,695
|20
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|22,753
|21,783
|19,831
|15,392
|5,604
|44,536
|28,690
|Noninterest income
|36,387
|30,209
|33,354
|31,922
|33,458
|9
|66,596
|72,431
|(8
|)
|Total revenue
|213,920
|219,896
|223,411
|216,304
|206,757
|3
|433,816
|386,436
|12
|Noninterest expenses
|132,407
|139,805
|117,329
|112,755
|120,790
|10
|272,212
|240,065
|13
|Income before income tax expense
|81,513
|80,091
|106,082
|103,549
|85,967
|(5
|)
|161,604
|146,371
|10
|Income tax expense
|18,225
|17,791
|24,632
|22,388
|19,125
|(5
|)
|36,016
|31,510
|14
|Net income
|63,288
|62,300
|81,450
|81,161
|66,842
|(5
|)
|125,588
|114,861
|9
|Merger-related and other charges
|3,645
|8,631
|1,470
|1,746
|7,143
|12,276
|16,159
|Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
|(820
|)
|(1,955
|)
|(323
|)
|(385
|)
|(1,575
|)
|(2,775
|)
|(3,538
|)
|Net income – operating (1)
|$
|66,113
|$
|68,976
|$
|82,597
|$
|82,522
|$
|72,410
|(9
|)
|$
|135,089
|$
|127,482
|6
|Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)
|$
|104,266
|$
|101,874
|$
|125,913
|$
|118,941
|$
|91,571
|14
|$
|206,140
|$
|175,061
|18
|PERFORMANCE MEASURES
|Per common share:
|Diluted net income – GAAP
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.61
|(13
|)
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.04
|1
|Diluted net income – operating (1)
|0.55
|0.58
|0.75
|0.75
|0.66
|(17
|)
|1.13
|1.16
|(3
|)
|Cash dividends declared
|0.23
|0.23
|0.22
|0.22
|0.21
|10
|0.46
|0.42
|10
|Book value
|25.98
|25.76
|24.38
|23.78
|23.96
|8
|25.98
|23.96
|8
|Tangible book value (3)
|17.83
|17.59
|17.13
|16.52
|16.68
|7
|17.83
|16.68
|7
|Key performance ratios:
|Return on common equity – GAAP (2)(4)
|7.47
|%
|7.34
|%
|10.86
|%
|11.02
|%
|9.31
|%
|7.41
|%
|8.07
|%
|Return on common equity – operating (1)(2)(4)
|7.82
|8.15
|11.01
|11.21
|10.10
|7.98
|8.98
|Return on tangible common equity – operating (1)(2)(3)(4)
|11.35
|11.63
|15.20
|15.60
|14.20
|11.49
|12.62
|Return on assets – GAAP (4)
|0.95
|0.95
|1.33
|1.32
|1.08
|0.95
|0.93
|Return on assets – operating (1)(4)
|1.00
|1.06
|1.35
|1.34
|1.17
|1.03
|1.03
|Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5)
|1.59
|1.58
|2.07
|1.94
|1.49
|1.58
|1.43
|Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5)
|1.65
|1.71
|2.09
|1.97
|1.60
|1.68
|1.56
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)
|3.37
|3.61
|3.76
|3.57
|3.19
|3.49
|3.08
|Efficiency ratio – GAAP
|55.71
|57.20
|47.95
|48.41
|56.58
|56.46
|57.00
|Efficiency ratio – operating (1)
|54.17
|53.67
|47.35
|47.66
|53.23
|53.92
|53.16
|Equity to total assets
|11.89
|11.90
|11.25
|11.12
|10.95
|11.89
|10.95
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
|8.21
|8.17
|7.88
|7.70
|7.59
|8.21
|7.59
|ASSET QUALITY
|Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)
|$
|103,737
|$
|73,403
|$
|44,281
|$
|35,511
|$
|34,428
|201
|$
|103,737
|$
|34,428
|201
|Allowance for credit losses – loans
|190,705
|176,534
|159,357
|148,502
|136,925
|39
|190,705
|136,925
|39
|Allowance for credit losses – total
|212,277
|197,923
|180,520
|167,300
|153,042
|39
|212,277
|153,042
|39
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|8,399
|7,084
|6,611
|1,134
|(1,069
|)
|15,483
|1,909
|Allowance for credit losses – loans to loans
|1.10
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.10
|%
|0.94
|%
|Allowance for credit losses – total to loans
|1.22
|1.16
|1.18
|1.12
|1.05
|1.22
|1.05
|Net charge-offs to average loans (4)
|0.20
|0.17
|0.17
|0.03
|(0.03
|)
|0.18
|0.03
|NPAs to total assets
|0.40
|0.28
|0.18
|0.15
|0.14
|0.40
|0.14
|AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
|Loans
|$
|17,395
|$
|17,125
|$
|15,335
|$
|14,882
|$
|14,541
|20
|$
|17,395
|$
|14,541
|20
|Investment securities
|5,914
|5,915
|6,228
|6,539
|6,683
|(12
|)
|5,914
|6,683
|(12
|)
|Total assets
|26,120
|25,872
|24,009
|23,688
|24,213
|8
|26,120
|24,213
|8
|Deposits
|22,252
|22,005
|19,877
|20,321
|20,873
|7
|22,252
|20,873
|7
|Shareholders’ equity
|3,106
|3,078
|2,701
|2,635
|2,651
|17
|3,106
|2,651
|17
|Common shares outstanding (thousands)
|115,266
|115,152
|106,223
|106,163
|106,034
|9
|115,266
|106,034
|9
(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
|Selected Financial Information
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|Second
Quarter
|First
Quarter
|Fourth
Quarter
|Third
Quarter
|Second
Quarter
|2023
|2022
|Noninterest expense reconciliation
|Noninterest expenses (GAAP)
|$
|132,407
|$
|139,805
|$
|117,329
|$
|112,755
|$
|120,790
|$
|272,212
|$
|240,065
|Merger-related and other charges
|(3,645
|)
|(8,631
|)
|(1,470
|)
|(1,746
|)
|(7,143
|)
|(12,276
|)
|(16,159
|)
|Noninterest expenses – operating
|$
|128,762
|$
|131,174
|$
|115,859
|$
|111,009
|$
|113,647
|$
|259,936
|$
|223,906
|Net income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|63,288
|$
|62,300
|$
|81,450
|$
|81,161
|$
|66,842
|$
|125,588
|$
|114,861
|Merger-related and other charges
|3,645
|8,631
|1,470
|1,746
|7,143
|12,276
|16,159
|Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
|(820
|)
|(1,955
|)
|(323
|)
|(385
|)
|(1,575
|)
|(2,775
|)
|(3,538
|)
|Net income – operating
|$
|66,113
|$
|68,976
|$
|82,597
|$
|82,522
|$
|72,410
|$
|135,089
|$
|127,482
|Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|63,288
|$
|62,300
|$
|81,450
|$
|81,161
|$
|66,842
|$
|125,588
|$
|114,861
|Income tax expense
|18,225
|17,791
|24,632
|22,388
|19,125
|36,016
|31,510
|Provision for credit losses
|22,753
|21,783
|19,831
|15,392
|5,604
|44,536
|28,690
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|104,266
|$
|101,874
|$
|125,913
|$
|118,941
|$
|91,571
|$
|206,140
|$
|175,061
|Diluted income per common share reconciliation
|Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.61
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.04
|Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
|0.02
|0.06
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|0.08
|0.12
|Diluted income per common share – operating
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.66
|$
|1.13
|$
|1.16
|Book value per common share reconciliation
|Book value per common share (GAAP)
|$
|25.98
|$
|25.76
|$
|24.38
|$
|23.78
|$
|23.96
|$
|25.98
|$
|23.96
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(8.15
|)
|(8.17
|)
|(7.25
|)
|(7.26
|)
|(7.28
|)
|(8.15
|)
|(7.28
|)
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|17.83
|$
|17.59
|$
|17.13
|$
|16.52
|$
|16.68
|$
|17.83
|$
|16.68
|Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
|Return on common equity (GAAP)
|7.47
|%
|7.34
|%
|10.86
|%
|11.02
|%
|9.31
|%
|7.41
|%
|8.07
|%
|Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
|0.35
|0.81
|0.15
|0.19
|0.79
|0.57
|0.91
|Return on common equity – operating
|7.82
|8.15
|11.01
|11.21
|10.10
|7.98
|8.98
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|3.53
|3.48
|4.19
|4.39
|4.10
|3.51
|3.64
|Return on tangible common equity – operating
|11.35
|%
|11.63
|%
|15.20
|%
|15.60
|%
|14.20
|%
|11.49
|%
|12.62
|%
|Return on assets reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|0.95
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.08
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.93
|%
|Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
|0.05
|0.11
|0.02
|0.02
|0.09
|0.08
|0.10
|Return on assets – operating
|1.00
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.03
|%
|Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|0.95
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.08
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.93
|%
|Income tax expense
|0.29
|0.29
|0.41
|0.37
|0.32
|0.28
|0.26
|Provision for credit losses
|0.35
|0.34
|0.33
|0.25
|0.09
|0.35
|0.24
|Return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision
|1.59
|1.58
|2.07
|1.94
|1.49
|1.58
|1.43
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.06
|0.13
|0.02
|0.03
|0.11
|0.10
|0.13
|Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges
|1.65
|%
|1.71
|%
|2.09
|%
|1.97
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.56
|%
|Efficiency ratio reconciliation
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|55.71
|%
|57.20
|%
|47.95
|%
|48.41
|%
|56.58
|%
|56.46
|%
|57.00
|%
|Merger-related and other charges
|(1.54
|)
|(3.53
|)
|(0.60
|)
|(0.75
|)
|(3.35
|)
|(2.54
|)
|(3.84
|)
|Efficiency ratio – operating
|54.17
|%
|53.67
|%
|47.35
|%
|47.66
|%
|53.23
|%
|53.92
|%
|53.16
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
|Equity to total assets (GAAP)
|11.89
|%
|11.90
|%
|11.25
|%
|11.12
|%
|10.95
|%
|11.89
|%
|10.95
|%
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(3.31
|)
|(3.36
|)
|(2.97
|)
|(3.01
|)
|(2.96
|)
|(3.31
|)
|(2.96
|)
|Effect of preferred equity
|(0.37
|)
|(0.37
|)
|(0.40
|)
|(0.41
|)
|(0.40
|)
|(0.37
|)
|(0.40
|)
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.21
|%
|8.17
|%
|7.88
|%
|7.70
|%
|7.59
|%
|8.21
|%
|7.59
|%
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Financial Highlights
|Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
|2023
|2022
|Linked Quarter Change
|Year over Year Change
|(in millions)
|Second Quarter
|First Quarter
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|Second Quarter
|LOANS BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied commercial RE
|$
|3,111
|$
|3,141
|$
|2,735
|$
|2,700
|$
|2,681
|$
|(30
|)
|$
|430
|Income producing commercial RE
|3,670
|3,611
|3,262
|3,299
|3,273
|59
|397
|Commercial & industrial
|2,550
|2,442
|2,252
|2,238
|2,253
|108
|297
|Commercial construction
|1,739
|1,806
|1,598
|1,514
|1,514
|(67
|)
|225
|Equipment financing
|1,510
|1,447
|1,374
|1,281
|1,211
|63
|299
|Total commercial
|12,580
|12,447
|11,221
|11,032
|10,932
|133
|1,648
|Residential mortgage
|2,905
|2,756
|2,355
|2,149
|1,997
|149
|908
|Home equity lines of credit
|927
|930
|850
|832
|801
|(3
|)
|126
|Residential construction
|463
|492
|443
|423
|381
|(29
|)
|82
|Manufactured housing
|340
|326
|317
|301
|287
|14
|53
|Consumer
|180
|174
|149
|145
|143
|6
|37
|Total loans
|$
|17,395
|$
|17,125
|$
|15,335
|$
|14,882
|$
|14,541
|$
|270
|$
|2,854
|LOANS BY MARKET
|Georgia
|$
|4,281
|$
|4,177
|$
|4,051
|$
|4,003
|$
|3,960
|$
|104
|$
|321
|South Carolina
|2,750
|2,672
|2,587
|2,516
|2,377
|78
|373
|North Carolina
|2,355
|2,257
|2,186
|2,117
|2,006
|98
|349
|Tennessee
|2,387
|2,458
|2,507
|2,536
|2,621
|(71
|)
|(234
|)
|Florida
|1,708
|1,745
|1,308
|1,259
|1,235
|(37
|)
|473
|Alabama
|1,062
|1,029
|—
|—
|—
|33
|1,062
|Commercial Banking Solutions
|2,852
|2,787
|2,696
|2,451
|2,342
|65
|510
|Total loans
|$
|17,395
|$
|17,125
|$
|15,335
|$
|14,882
|$
|14,541
|$
|270
|$
|2,854
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Financial Highlights
|Credit Quality
|(in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|Second
Quarter
|First
Quarter
|Fourth
Quarter
|NONACCRUAL LOANS
|Owner occupied RE
|$
|3,471
|$
|1,000
|$
|523
|Income producing RE
|32,542
|10,603
|3,885
|Commercial & industrial
|30,823
|33,276
|14,470
|Commercial construction
|115
|475
|133
|Equipment financing
|8,989
|5,044
|5,438
|Total commercial
|75,940
|50,398
|24,449
|Residential mortgage
|11,419
|11,280
|10,919
|Home equity lines of credit
|2,777
|2,377
|1,888
|Residential construction
|1,682
|143
|405
|Manufactured housing
|10,782
|8,542
|6,518
|Consumer
|19
|55
|53
|Total nonaccrual loans
|102,619
|72,795
|44,232
|OREO and repossessed assets
|1,118
|608
|49
|Total NPAs
|$
|103,737
|$
|73,403
|$
|44,281
|2023
|2022
|Second Quarter
|First Quarter
|Fourth Quarter
|(in thousands)
|Net Charge-Offs
|Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
|Net Charge-Offs
|Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
|Net Charge-Offs
|Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
|NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied RE
|$
|(205
|)
|(0.03
|)%
|$
|90
|0.01
|%
|$
|(130
|)
|(0.02
|)%
|Income producing RE
|1,184
|0.13
|2,306
|0.26
|(113
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Commercial & industrial
|2,746
|0.44
|225
|0.04
|4,577
|0.81
|Commercial construction
|(105
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(37
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(77
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Equipment financing
|2,537
|0.69
|3,375
|0.93
|1,658
|0.50
|Total commercial
|6,157
|0.20
|5,959
|0.20
|5,915
|0.21
|Residential mortgage
|(43
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(87
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(33
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Home equity lines of credit
|(59
|)
|(0.03
|)
|33
|0.01
|(89
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Residential construction
|623
|0.53
|(15
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(23
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Manufactured housing
|620
|0.75
|628
|0.76
|246
|0.32
|Consumer
|1,101
|2.51
|566
|1.37
|595
|1.61
|Total
|$
|8,399
|0.20
|$
|7,084
|0.17
|$
|6,611
|0.17
(1) Annualized.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|267,075
|$
|195,771
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|443,661
|316,082
|Federal funds and other short-term investments
|—
|135,000
|Cash and cash equivalents
|710,736
|646,853
|Debt securities available-for-sale
|3,359,989
|3,614,333
|Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,132,396 and $2,191,073, respectively)
|2,553,835
|2,613,648
|Loans held for sale
|27,104
|13,600
|Loans and leases held for investment
|17,394,845
|15,334,627
|Less allowance for credit losses – loans and leases
|(190,705
|)
|(159,357
|)
|Loans and leases, net
|17,204,140
|15,175,270
|Premises and equipment, net
|353,317
|298,456
|Bank owned life insurance
|342,966
|299,297
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|957,823
|779,248
|Other assets
|610,287
|568,179
|Total assets
|$
|26,120,197
|$
|24,008,884
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|6,970,668
|$
|7,643,081
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|5,076,371
|4,350,878
|Money market
|5,036,665
|4,510,680
|Savings
|1,261,138
|1,456,337
|Time
|3,265,230
|1,781,482
|Brokered
|641,916
|134,049
|Total deposits
|22,251,988
|19,876,507
|Short-term borrowings
|—
|158,933
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|550,000
|Long-term debt
|324,754
|324,663
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|437,864
|398,107
|Total liabilities
|23,014,606
|21,308,210
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,989 and 4,000 shares Series I issued and outstanding, respectively, $25,000 per share liquidation preference
|96,165
|96,422
|Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 115,265,912 and 106,222,758 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|115,266
|106,223
|Common stock issuable; 587,775 and 607,128 shares, respectively
|12,228
|12,307
|Capital surplus
|2,610,523
|2,306,366
|Retained earnings
|577,316
|508,844
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(305,907
|)
|(329,488
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|3,105,591
|2,700,674
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|26,120,197
|$
|24,008,884
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest revenue:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|250,484
|$
|155,266
|$
|486,915
|$
|302,007
|Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,731, $2,539, $3,841 and $5,194, respectively
|41,060
|30,425
|81,046
|54,090
|Deposits in banks and short-term investments
|4,231
|1,687
|7,301
|2,340
|Total interest revenue
|295,775
|187,378
|575,262
|358,437
|Interest expense:
|Deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|27,597
|2,163
|45,196
|3,632
|Money market
|33,480
|1,515
|58,546
|2,527
|Savings
|702
|87
|1,240
|159
|Time
|27,438
|537
|42,096
|1,115
|Deposits
|89,217
|4,302
|147,078
|7,433
|Short-term borrowings
|1,849
|—
|2,997
|—
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|649
|—
|5,761
|—
|Long-term debt
|3,774
|4,173
|7,670
|8,309
|Total interest expense
|95,489
|8,475
|163,506
|15,742
|Net interest revenue
|200,286
|178,903
|411,756
|342,695
|Provision for credit losses
|22,753
|5,604
|44,536
|28,690
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|177,533
|173,299
|367,220
|314,005
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges and fees
|9,777
|10,005
|18,476
|19,075
|Mortgage loan gains and other related fees
|6,584
|6,971
|11,105
|23,123
|Wealth management fees
|5,600
|5,985
|11,324
|11,880
|Gains from sales of other loans, net
|2,305
|3,800
|4,221
|6,998
|Lending and loan servicing fees
|2,978
|1,586
|6,994
|4,572
|Securities losses, net
|—
|46
|(1,644
|)
|(3,688
|)
|Other
|9,143
|5,065
|16,120
|10,471
|Total noninterest income
|36,387
|33,458
|66,596
|72,431
|Total revenue
|213,920
|206,757
|433,816
|386,436
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|76,250
|69,233
|154,948
|140,239
|Communications and equipment
|10,744
|9,675
|20,752
|18,923
|Occupancy
|10,194
|8,865
|20,083
|18,243
|Advertising and public relations
|2,314
|2,300
|4,663
|3,788
|Postage, printing and supplies
|2,382
|1,999
|4,919
|4,118
|Professional fees
|6,592
|5,402
|12,664
|9,849
|Lending and loan servicing expense
|2,530
|3,047
|4,849
|5,413
|Outside services – electronic banking
|2,660
|2,947
|6,085
|5,470
|FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges
|4,142
|2,267
|8,143
|4,440
|Amortization of intangibles
|3,421
|1,736
|6,949
|3,529
|Merger-related and other charges
|3,645
|7,143
|12,276
|16,159
|Other
|7,533
|6,176
|15,881
|9,894
|Total noninterest expenses
|132,407
|120,790
|272,212
|240,065
|Income before income taxes
|81,513
|85,967
|161,604
|146,371
|Income tax expense
|18,225
|19,125
|36,016
|31,510
|Net income
|63,288
|66,842
|125,588
|114,861
|Preferred stock dividends
|1,719
|1,719
|3,438
|3,438
|Earnings allocated to participating securities
|342
|362
|680
|596
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|61,227
|$
|64,761
|$
|121,470
|$
|110,827
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.61
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.04
|Diluted
|0.53
|0.61
|1.05
|1.04
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|115,774
|106,610
|115,614
|106,580
|Diluted
|115,869
|106,716
|115,795
|106,697
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
|$
|17,166,129
|$
|250,472
|5.85
|%
|$
|14,382,324
|$
|155,184
|4.33
|%
|Taxable securities (3)
|5,956,193
|39,329
|2.64
|6,436,992
|27,886
|1.73
|Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
|369,364
|2,323
|2.52
|490,659
|3,410
|2.78
|Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
|461,022
|4,658
|4.05
|1,302,935
|2,066
|0.64
|Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
|23,952,708
|296,782
|4.97
|22,612,910
|188,546
|3.34
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Allowance for credit losses
|(181,769
|)
|(135,392
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|251,691
|203,291
|Premises and equipment
|345,771
|286,417
|Other assets (3)
|1,500,827
|1,286,107
|Total assets
|$
|25,869,228
|$
|24,253,333
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|$
|4,879,591
|27,597
|2.27
|$
|4,561,162
|2,163
|0.19
|Money market
|5,197,789
|33,480
|2.58
|5,019,420
|1,515
|0.12
|Savings
|1,306,394
|702
|0.22
|1,496,414
|87
|0.02
|Time
|2,976,482
|22,471
|3.03
|1,671,632
|491
|0.12
|Brokered time deposits
|423,536
|4,967
|4.70
|65,081
|46
|0.28
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|14,783,792
|89,217
|2.42
|12,813,709
|4,302
|0.13
|Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
|145,233
|1,849
|5.11
|66
|—
|—
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|50,989
|649
|5.11
|—
|—
|—
|Long-term debt
|324,740
|3,774
|4.66
|324,301
|4,173
|5.16
|Total borrowed funds
|520,962
|6,272
|4.83
|324,367
|4,173
|5.16
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|15,304,754
|95,489
|2.50
|13,138,076
|8,475
|0.26
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|7,072,760
|8,025,947
|Other liabilities
|385,324
|397,890
|Total liabilities
|22,762,838
|21,561,913
|Shareholders’ equity
|3,106,390
|2,691,420
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|25,869,228
|$
|24,253,333
|Net interest revenue (FTE)
|$
|201,293
|$
|180,071
|Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
|2.47
|%
|3.08
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
|3.37
|%
|3.19
|%
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $389 million in 2023 and pretax unrealized losses of $271 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
|$
|17,032,493
|$
|487,002
|5.77
|%
|$
|14,308,585
|$
|301,821
|4.25
|%
|Taxable securities (3)
|6,007,471
|77,205
|2.57
|6,142,723
|48,896
|1.59
|Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
|395,827
|5,157
|2.61
|500,750
|6,976
|2.79
|Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
|466,642
|8,010
|3.46
|1,604,995
|3,086
|0.39
|Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
|23,902,433
|577,374
|4.87
|22,557,053
|360,779
|3.22
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Allowance for loan losses
|(174,716
|)
|(124,384
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|261,397
|184,751
|Premises and equipment
|337,499
|281,842
|Other assets (3)
|1,492,926
|1,329,359
|Total assets
|$
|25,819,539
|$
|24,228,621
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|$
|4,690,798
|45,196
|1.94
|$
|4,613,838
|3,632
|0.16
|Money market
|5,210,457
|58,546
|2.27
|5,064,866
|2,527
|0.10
|Savings
|1,361,357
|1,240
|0.18
|1,466,812
|159
|0.02
|Time
|2,664,269
|34,784
|2.63
|1,715,022
|1,025
|0.12
|Brokered time deposits
|316,470
|7,312
|4.66
|72,048
|90
|0.25
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|14,243,351
|147,078
|2.08
|12,932,586
|7,433
|0.12
|Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
|126,697
|2,997
|4.77
|337
|—
|—
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|250,912
|5,761
|4.63
|—
|—
|—
|Long-term debt
|324,721
|7,670
|4.76
|321,663
|8,309
|5.21
|Total borrowed funds
|702,330
|16,428
|4.72
|322,000
|8,309
|5.20
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|14,945,681
|163,506
|2.21
|13,254,586
|15,742
|0.24
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|7,383,575
|7,847,284
|Other liabilities
|371,422
|388,162
|Total liabilities
|22,700,678
|21,490,032
|Shareholders’ equity
|3,118,861
|2,738,589
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|25,819,539
|$
|24,228,621
|Net interest revenue (FTE)
|$
|413,868
|$
|345,037
|Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
|2.66
|%
|2.98
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
|3.49
|%
|3.08
|%
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $404 million in 2023 and pretax unrealized losses of $175 million in 2022, respectively, are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a top 100 U.S. financial institution with $26.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, and through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. United Community Banks, Inc. is the financial holding company for United Community Bank (“United Community”) which has 212 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. Among other awards, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. The bank is also a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards, including the 2022 awards for Small Business Banking-Likelihood to Recommend (South) and Overall Satisfaction (South), and was named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.
Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to potential benefits of the First Miami merger, and the strength of our pipelines and their ability to support business growth across our markets and our belief that our high-quality balance sheet and business mix will support strong performance regardless of future economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.
Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships as a result of the merger, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (4) the risks relating to the integration of First Miami’s operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (5) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (6) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, (7) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, and (8) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.
United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com
- DallasNews Corporation Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release and Conference Call - July 18, 2023
- i-80 Announces C$32 Million Private Placement of Common Shares - July 18, 2023
- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Hayward, Foxo Technology, Veradigm Shareholder Update: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Class Action Investigation - July 18, 2023