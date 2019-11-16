Breaking News
Home / Top News / United Community Class Action Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Against United Community Financial Corp. – UCFC

United Community Class Action Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Against United Community Financial Corp. – UCFC

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a shareholder class action lawsuit against United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) in connection with the proposed sale of United Community to First Defiance Financial Corp. (“First Defiance”). The lawsuit seeks damages and/or equitable relief on behalf of United Community shareholders under the federal securities laws.

If you are a United Community shareholder and would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit United Community Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge, at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading registration statement recommending that United Community shareholders vote in favor of the proposed sale of United Community to First Defiance. According to the complaint, the registration statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (1) United Community’s, First Defiance’s, and the combined company’s financial projections; (2) the analyses performed by United Community’s financial advisor; and (3) the sales process leading up to the proposed sale of United Community to First Defiance.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 6, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/united-community-financial-corp-ucfc-first-defiance-merger-stock/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge, at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE OR YOU MAY REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
[email protected]
[email protected]
https://www.halpersadeh.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.