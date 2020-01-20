United Country Real Estate Experiences Record Growth in 2019

United Country Franchise Network Expands by Double Digits

Kansas City, Mo., Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Country Real Estate announced record, double-digit franchise growth in 2019 and nearly 10 percent growth of new agents system-wide. New offices and agents signed on with United Country from coast-to-coast in the United States to the resort areas of Mexico.

Celebrating 95 years of business this year, United Country has achieved dramatic growth over the last five years, which accelerated in 2019 with the full articulation of significant new long-term technology and marketing strategies set at the beginning of 2010. The strategies included an entire new proprietary technology and marketing system focused specifically on lifestyle, country and rural markets. Additionally, a complete rebranding and repositioning of the brand founded in 1925 was executed and finalized. During this time, the group enhanced their unique niche marketing services for all properties sold in and around the smaller cities and lifestyle markets outside of urban America.

Today, the firm is the largest dedicated seller of country homes, lifestyle property, recreational land and other niche properties found in the country and destination markets across the U.S. to Panama, Mexico and Costa Rica. Furthermore, United Country represents the largest real estate auction team with hundreds of auctioneers across the country, adding additional options to their affiliates and clients desiring an auction sale.

“We sell the properties nationwide everyone dreams of owning for retirement, for weekend escapes, recreation or investment outside of big city markets,” said Michael Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate. “These types of properties regularly attract buyers outside of the local market from all over the U.S. and the world looking for a specific property type or lifestyle. Unique properties and lesser known areas require unique marketing that exposes listings like these more broadly. We are very excited about our team’s growth and ability to better serve real estate and auction professionals in these amazing markets.”

“I have been with the company for over 30 years and have never been more excited about what we can offer real estate professionals and auctioneers in our markets to better achieve their goals,” said Richard Thompson, executive vice president of sales. “The program has always been a leader in innovative marketing of country and lifestyle real estate, and it also has the most powerful system to offer our clients today. I am really impressed with the caliber and number of new affiliates joining the network.”

For more information about United Country Real Estate, call 800-444-5044 or visit UnitedCountry.com.

About United Country Real Estate

United Country Real Estate –is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country has a combined network that supports more than 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program. The exclusive program includes the highest ranked and largest portfolio of national, state, office, agent and specialty property marketing websites, unequaled national print advertising, a comprehensive internal real estate advertising agency, an extensive buyer database of nearly one million opt-in buyers and additional proprietary programs to advertise properties more broadly. United Country Real Estate is a division of the United Real Estate Group.

CONTACT: Angela Smith United Country Real Estate 816-420-6200 [email protected]