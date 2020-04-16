United cuts May flights by 90%, tells employees to brace for job cuts

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that it has cut its flight schedule by 90% in May and expects similar cuts for June as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and warned that travel demand that is now “essentially at zero shows no sign of improving in the near term,” making job cuts likely.
