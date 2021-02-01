Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / United Fire Group, Inc. Chairman of the Board Jack B. Evans to Retire

United Fire Group, Inc. Chairman of the Board Jack B. Evans to Retire

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Jack B. Evans, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) (“UFG”) announced he will retire from the Board effective immediately following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2021. Mr. Evans’ resignation is in compliance with UFG’s bylaws, which state that “every director shall submit his or her resignation not later than the first day of February after the director attains age 72.”

“It has been a privilege to have Jack serve on our board of directors for the past 26 years, including 12 years as our chairman and 12 years as our vice chairman,” said UFG President and CEO Randy Ramlo. “Jack dutifully took over as chairman after the unexpected passing of Scotty McIntyre Jr. in 2009 and we have benefited greatly from his leadership since that time. He is a man of impeccable integrity who always leads by example. As our chairman, he has fostered strong working relationships within our board, as well as between our board and management teams—understanding and balancing our differing roles to best serve all UFG stakeholders.

“On behalf of our entire leadership team at UFG, I thank Jack for his unwavering commitment to the success of our company these past 26 years—and personally speaking, for his friendship. He will be sorely missed on our board but his impact on UFG and those who have had the pleasure of working with him will be lasting. The future of UFG remains in very good hands with our highly experienced board of directors and we plan to announce a new board chairman soon.”

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of “A” (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com or contact:

Randy Patten, AVP and Controller, 319-286-2537 or [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.