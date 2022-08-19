United Fire Group, Inc. Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 per Share

Breaking News
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Board of Directors of United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) (“UFG”) declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. This dividend will be payable September 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2022.

UFG has a long history of paying quarterly dividends, with the quarterly cash dividend declared today marking the 218th consecutive quarterly dividend paid, dating back to March 1968.

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of “A” (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com or contact:

IR@unitedfiregroup.com

Disclosure of Forward-Looking Statements

