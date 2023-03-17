HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported that net income for FY 2022 decreased by 45% compared to FY 2021. Net sales for the year decreased by 9% from $13,929,629 in 2021 to $12,698,503 in 2022, generating net income of $2,569,512 ($0.56 per share) in 2022 compared to $4,658,542 ($1.01 per share) in 2021.

Beatriz Blanco, President of United-Guardian, stated, “The decrease in the Company’s net income was primarily caused by a decrease in revenue of our cosmetic ingredients combined with increased losses from our marketable securities portfolio. The main factors which negatively impacted the sales of our cosmetic ingredients were 1) overstocking by certain contract manufactures in 2021, in an effort to avoid potential supply chain issues in 2022, and 2) lower demand in Asia, especially in China, due to China’s zero-COVID mandate that was in place for much of 2022. Our pharmaceutical and medical lubricants business remained strong in 2022. We believe that there is potential to continue growing our cosmetic ingredients and medical lubricants business through new product development, new product applications, and technical collaboration with our customers and distributors. The cornerstone of United-Guardian is product innovation and we are continuing to focus our efforts on expanding our line of naturally-derived hydrogels in all markets. United-Guardian continues to have a solid foundation of high-quality innovative hydrogel technologies, as well as an outstanding and experienced team at all levels.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, medical lubricants, and pharmaceutical products.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Years ended December 31 2022 2021 Net sales $ 12,698,503 $ 13,929,629 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 5,996,376 5,747,931 Operating expenses 2,174,127 2,035,970 Research and development 490,770 478,642 Total costs and expenses 8,661,273 8,262,543 Income from operations 4,037,230 5,667,086 Other (loss) income: Investment income 236,695 233,857 Net loss on marketable securities (1,046,245 ) (23,018 ) Total other (loss) income (809,550 ) 210,839 Income before provision for income taxes 3,227,680 5,877,925 Provision for income taxes 658,168 1,219,383 Net income $ 2,569,512 $ 4,658,542 Earnings per common share (basic and diluted) $ 0.56 $ 1.01 Weighted average shares (basic and diluted) 4,594,319 4,594,319





BALANCE SHEET DATA

(condensed)