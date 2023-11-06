HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) announced today the financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023. Third quarter sales increased from $2,417,022 to $3,057,518, with net income increasing from $345,518 ($0.07 per share) to $626,756 ($0.14 per share). Sales for the nine-month period ended September 30th decreased from $9,935,557 in 2022 to $8,278,141 in 2023 due to lower sales in the first half of the year. Net income for the nine-month period decreased from $1,890,307 ($0.41 per share) in 2022 to $1,843,931 ($0.40 per share) in 2023.

Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, “We are pleased to announce that sales increased by 26% for the third quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022. Sales increased in all our main product categories, with cosmetic ingredient sales up 42%, pharmaceutical sales up 3%, and medical lubricant sales up 73%. While overall sales for the first nine months of 2023 decreased slightly compared with the comparable period in 2022, our net income and earnings per share for the first nine months of 2023 were only slightly behind the same period in 2022, and third quarter earnings per share doubled over the same period in 2022. We are in the process of re-evaluating our current marketing strategy, and plan to implement changes in the first quarter of 2024. We anticipate that these changes will enable us to increase sales in all our product categories, especially sales of our cosmetic ingredients in the regions that are underperforming. We are hopeful that these efforts will result in increased sales moving forward.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and medical lubricants.

Contact: Donna Vigilante (631) 273-0900 dvigilante@u-g.com

Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 3,057,518 $ 2,417,022 $ 8,278,141 $ 9,935,557 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 1,749,041 1,076,035 4,272,043 4,479,905 Operating expenses 488,464 532,333 1,580,503 1,699,311 Research and development 98,141 120,924 353,829 364,856 Total costs and expenses 2,335,646 1,729,292 6,206,375 6,544,072 Income from operations 721,872 687,730 2,071,766 3,391,485 Other Income: Investment income 79,682 46,995 182,264 146,405 Net (loss) gain on marketable securities (14,357 ) (300,526 ) 65,823 ( 1,154,464 ) Total other income (expense) 65,325 (253,531 ) 248,087 ( 1,008,059 ) Income before provision for income taxes 787,197 434,199 2,319,853 2,383,426 Provision for income taxes 160,441 88,681 475,922 493,119 Net income $ 626,756 $ 345,518 $ 1,843,931 $ 1,890,307 Earnings per common share (Basic and Diluted) $ 0.14 $ 0.07 $ 0. 40 $ 0. 4 1 Weighted average shares – basic and diluted 4,594,319 4,594,319 4,594,319 4,594,319

