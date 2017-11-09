United Health Products Inc. Announces Hemostyp® as featured product of Dick’s Sporting Goods Advanced Wound Care Kit

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Health Products, Inc. (OTCQB:UEEC) announced that their 2’ x 4” trauma gauze product has been selected as the feature component for a new Advanced Wound care kit for Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). With today’s environment, when the unexpected can happen anywhere both in the wild and in urban areas, having an advanced trauma kit can be the difference between survival and tragedy. The Hemostyp® pouches will be included under the Field & Stream label and available in their stores nationwide beginning in Feb 2018 and will be displayed in various locations throughout the stores.

About Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., sometimes shortened to Dick’s, is a Fortune 500 American sporting goods retailing corporation headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania in Greater Pittsburgh. Dick’s has 610 stores in 47 states (no stores in Alaska, Hawaii, and Montana as of mid-March 2016) primarily in the Eastern United States. The company also owns Golf Galaxy, Inc., a golf specialty retailer, with 82 stores in 30 states. The company also operates specialty chains True Runner and Field & Stream. Founded in 1948 by Richard “Dick” Stack, the chain has expanded to become one of the largest sporting goods retailers in the world. www.dickssportinggoods.com

About United Health Products Inc.

United Health Products, Inc. (UEEC) develops, manufactures, and markets patented hemostatic gauze, for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp®, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose, which is all natural, and designed to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds and helps control bleeding. UEEC is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products, and expanding its current markets. For more on United Health Products Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

