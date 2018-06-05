Breaking News
Home / Top News / United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

TORONTO, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV:UHO) (Frankfurt:A118VK) (the “Corporation”) announces that it is proceeding with its proposed consolidation of its share capital on the basis of 2.5 existing common shares for 1 new common share (the “Share Consolidation”).  The Share Consolidation was previously approved by shareholders at a meeting held on April 30, 2018 and has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

Currently, 43,700,957 common shares of the Corporation are issued and outstanding and with the Share Consolidation, approximately 17,480,382 common shares of the Corporation will be issued and outstanding.  No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation and the number of common shares to be received by any one shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares.  The Share Consolidation is anticipated to become effective on June 7, 2018.

The Corporation’s common shares are expected to begin trading on the TSXV on a consolidated basis under the same trading symbol UHO.  The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the consolidated common shares are 910624303 and CA9106243038, respectively. 

Shareholders who hold their shares through a securities broker or dealer, bank or trust company, will not be required to take any action with respect to the Share Consolidation.  Letters of transmittal will be mailed to the registered holders of the Corporation’s common shares, requesting that they forward their pre-consolidation share certificates to the Corporation’s transfer agent, Computershare, for exchange for new share certificates representing their common shares on a post-consolidation basis.

The Share Consolidation will also affect the Corporation’s granted stock options at the effective date. At the time of the Share Consolidation, the number and exercise price of all stock options will be adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation.

Please refer to the management information circular of the Corporation dated March 26, 2018 for additional details on the Share Consolidation. The circular is available on the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the Issuer

United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp.  (www.unitedhunteroil.com) is a Canadian based corporation with management very experienced in the oil and gas industry with projects in the United States. United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. is publicly traded on the TSXV (UHO) and Frankfurt Exchange (A118VK). The Corporation’s public filings may be found at http://www.sedar.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” as such term is used in applicable Canadian and US securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based upon forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements and if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

Timothy Turner
CEO
[email protected] 
(713) 858-3329

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.