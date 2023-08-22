Demonstrates dedication to providing ULG healthcare clients with the utmost level of data protection

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — By achieving HITRUST recertification, ULG reaffirms their commitment to providing their clients with the utmost level of data protection, as well as compliance to the highest industry standards.

HITRUST (Health Information Trust Alliance) is a leading organization that sets rigorous criteria for information security management within the healthcare industry. HITRUST establishes holistic security standards and regulations and combines them into one detailed framework.

“We are thrilled to have achieved recertification for HITRUST CSF,” said Sarah Siler-LaFave, Executive Vice President of ULG’s Translation Business Unit. “This certification shows our commitment to innovation, integrity and data protection, providing our healthcare customers and thus their patients with confidence in our comprehensive translation solutions.”

HITRUST is a comprehensive and widely recognized framework that sets stringent standards for safeguarding sensitive data. We meet our clients where they are and hold ourselves to the same standards. This not only means HITRUST certification but also HIPAA (Health Information Privacy), PHI (Personal Health Identification), and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) guidelines and training.

“Securing HITRUST recertification demanded a collaborative effort from everyone on our team. The on-going dedication and hard work have paid off, and we are proud to showcase our unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive information for our healthcare clients,” said Joe Hennigan, ULG’s Vice President of Compliance and Quality Assurance.

For more information about ULG’s investment in the HITRUST CSF certification and how their team provides dynamic, secure and reliable solutions, please visit https://www.unitedlanguagegroup.com.

CONTACT: Francie King United Language Group (503) 953-8831 francie.king@ulgroup.com